Classic Style Meets Modern Muscle: Triumph Thruxton 400 Arrives August 6

Triumph Motorcycles is turning heads once again as it prepares to officially launch the highly anticipated Triumph Thruxton 400 on August 6, 2025. With a clever teaser titled “Poise and Performance – Brewed to Perfection”, the British motorcycle giant hinted at its café racer DNA using an image of a cappuccino cup whose latte art resembled the Thruxton’s iconic cowl and clip-on handlebar profile.

Positioned as a stylish, middleweight entry into the café racer segment, the Triumph Thruxton 400 draws inspiration from the brand's larger Thruxton 1200 while sharing its platform with the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X.







Classic Café Racer Aesthetics

Recent spy shots from a shoot indicate that the production-ready Triumph Thruxton 400 stays true to its classic roots with features like: a half-fairing and round LED headlamp, bar-end mirrors and clip-on handlebars, café racer cowl, repositioned turn indicators for a streamlined look. The bike is expected to be available in a bold red paint scheme with white racing stripes, reminiscent of retro British racing livery.

Performance & Tech

Under the hood, the Triumph Thruxton 400 will likely feature the 398cc single-cylinder engine from the Speed 400, delivering an estimated 40 PS of power and 37.5 Nm of torque. This engine is paired with a tubular steel frame, upside-down (USD) front forks and 7-inch alloy wheels with Pirelli or MRF tyres

Riders can also expect modern amenities such as a semi-digital console, dual-channel ABS, and possibly multiple ride modes, bringing a contemporary twist to its retro styling.

Competitive Pricing Strategy

Given Triumph Motorcycle’s pricing of the Speed 400, the Triumph Thruxton 400 launch is expected to retail between ₹2.30 lakh and ₹2.50 lakh (ex-showroom). This aggressive pricing could place it in a unique sweet spot, targeting both style-conscious young buyers and seasoned riders seeking an affordable café racer.

The Triumph Thruxton 400 looks poised to dominate the retro segment with its blend of heritage styling, modern performance, and value-driven pricing. It bridges the gap between nostalgia and new-age utility, creating a compelling option for enthusiasts who want character, power, and daily usability all rolled into one sleek package.

With the official reveal just days away, the Triumph Thruxton 400 might just become India’s most desirable middleweight café racer in 2025.