The much-anticipated Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is officially launching tomorrow, and motorcycle enthusiasts eagerly await its debut. With a starting price expected to be around Rs 2.3 lakh (ex-showroom), this new 450cc bike has been the subject of excitement and speculation, fueled by sneak peeks and teasers that showcase its sleek design and standout features.









The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 maintains several signature design elements that distinguish it from other models. Notable features include a distinctive circular headlamp, an off-set circular instrument console, and rounded rear-view mirrors. However, the bike also introduces new components, such as a robust fuel tank, a floating tail section, and a single-piece seat, enhancing its overall aesthetic and functionality.

Additional features of the Guerrilla 450 include split grab handles, an underbelly bash plate, and a compact exhaust muffler reminiscent of the Himalayan 450. The instrument cluster is expected to be either a part-digital LCD unit or a fully digital TFT unit catering to modern riders’ preferences.

The Guerrilla 450 is packed with advanced features, including Bluetooth compatibility, a bright LED headlamp, flashing LED winkers, various riding modes, and a USB charging port. These enhancements aim to provide a comprehensive and enjoyable riding experience.

Under the hood, the Guerrilla 450 boasts a single-cylinder, 452cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, EFI engine that delivers an impressive 40PS of power and a peak torque of 40Nm. This powertrain is paired with a 6-speed gearbox, and it is expected to offer dynamic and responsive performance.

Although the official price will be confirmed at tomorrow’s launch event, industry reports suggest it will be competitively priced at around Rs 2.3 lakh. The Guerrilla 450 is set to compete with established models such as the Triumph Speed 400, Harley Davidson X440, Hero Maverick 440, and KTM 390 Duke, positioning itself as a strong contender in the mid-size adventure motorcycle market.

Stay tuned for the official unveiling and detailed specifications of the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450, as it promises to bring excitement and performance to the world of adventure motorcycling.