Royal Enfield Launches Guerrilla 450: Price, Features, and Variants

Royal Enfield has unveiled its latest roadster, the Guerrilla 450, with a starting price of Rs 2.39 lakh (ex-showroom). Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450’s much-anticipated launch has generated significant social media buzz. The bike will hit Indian showrooms on August 1, followed by its European debut in mid-August.

Key Specifications

The Guerrilla 450 boasts a 452 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder Sherpa engine, delivering 39.4 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 40 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. This engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox with an assist and slip clutch, and it features two ride modes: Performance and Eco. The roadster also includes ride-by-wire technology for enhanced control.

Design and Build

Built on a steel twin-spar tubular frame similar to the Himalayan 450, the Guerrilla 450 is designed for versatility. It features a wheelbase of 1,440 mm, making it 70 mm shorter than the Himalayan 450. The bike’s dimensions are 2,090 mm in length, 833 mm in width, and 1,125 mm in height, with a seat height of 780 mm for easy accessibility.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Royal Enfield (@royalenfield)

Hardware

The Guerrilla 450 includes a sleek 11-litre fuel tank, an LED retro round headlight, an LED tail light with integrated indicators, and a single seat. The bike weighs 185 kg and has 43 mm telescopic front forks (140 mm travel) and a rear monoshock (150 mm travel). For braking, it features a 310 mm front ventilated disc and a 270 mm rear disc, both with dual-channel ABS.









Features and Variants

The Guerrilla 450 has three variants: Analogue, Dash, and Flash. The entry-level Analogue variant features a digital-analogue instrument console with an optional navigation Tripper Pod. The top-tier Flash variant includes a 4-inch round TFT display integrated with Google Maps and Bluetooth connectivity, allowing for music playback and message alerts.

Pricing and Color Options

Analogue : Rs 2.39 lakh, available in Smoke Silver and Playa Black.

: Rs 2.39 lakh, available in Smoke Silver and Playa Black. Dash : Rs 2.49 lakh, available in Playa Black and Gold Dip.

: Rs 2.49 lakh, available in Playa Black and Gold Dip. Flash: Rs 2.54 lakh, available in Yellow Ribbon and Brava Blue.

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 promises to blend traditional roadster aesthetics with modern technology, setting a new standard in the motorcycle market.