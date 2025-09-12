Connect with us

Diplo & Hanumankind to Headline Motoverse 2025 in Goa: Music, Motorcycles & Madness

Published on

Diplo & Hanumankind to Headline Motoverse 2025 in Goa: Music, Motorcycles & Madness

When engines roar and beats drop, Goa comes alive. This November, Motoverse 2025 (formerly known as Rider Mania) returns to Vagator, Goa, promising an unforgettable weekend of music, motorcycling, and community. From November 21 to 23, 2025, the annual Royal Enfield festival will combine coastal sunsets with arena-sized live acts, intimate hilltop performances, and the raw thump of custom rides. The biggest draw? Grammy-winning producer and DJ Diplo returns to India to headline Motoverse 2025.

For Diplo, it’s more than just another gig—it’s a full-circle moment. His early travels across India on a Royal Enfield exposed him to the country’s diverse sounds and rhythms, shaping his genre-bending global sound. This November, he’ll bring that same energy back to Goa, blending high-octane beats with improvisation and crowd-shaking drops.



Hanumankind: India’s Homegrown Star Goes Global

If Diplo is the international superstar, Hanumankind is the local powerhouse. Fresh off his groundbreaking Coachella debut, the Bengaluru-born rapper has taken Indian hip-hop to global stages with his unique mix of hard-hitting rap and Kerala’s chenda percussion. He first set Motoverse alight in 2023—and this year, he returns as a co-headliner, proving Indian rap belongs on the world’s biggest stages.

Royal Enfield Motoverse 2025- Artist Lineup

Royal Enfield Motoverse 2025- Artist Lineup

A Genre-Defining Lineup

Motoverse 2025 isn’t stopping at two heavyweights. The Main Stage will feature an electric lineup:

  • Parvaaz blends rock with Kashmiri motifs.

  • Euphoria is bringing their iconic pop-rock anthems.

  • Thaikkudam Bridge fuses classical, rock, and metal.

  • The Yellow Diary layering indie-electronic textures.

  • MIDIval Punditz x Kutle Khan x Karsh Kale with an experimental fusion set.

  • Progressive Brothers and Parimal with Friends, adding energy-driven live acts.

Meanwhile, the Hilltop Stage offers a more intimate soundscape: Kavya Trehan, Dot & The Syllables, Raman Negi, Sudan, Adi & Dishaan, Yelhomie, and more will create a balance of soul, indie, rap, and folk-electronic fusion.

Hanumankind at Coachella

Hanumankind at Coachella

More Than Music: Motorcycles, Culture & Community

At its core, Motoverse remains about the machines that bring people together. Expect custom bike showcases, engineering artistry, and installations, alongside workshops and panels. Legendary riders like Nick Sanders, who has circumnavigated the globe 11 times, and adventurer Vanessa Ruck (The Girl on a Bike) will share inspiring stories of endurance and creativity.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Royal Enfield (@royalenfield)

A Festival Like No Other

Motoverse 2025 captures the essence ofGoa: freedom, rhythm, and community. It’s where motorcycles, music, and culture collide under the open sky. Early bird passes start at ₹2,499, available on District by Zomato.

With Diplo’s global beats, Hanumankind’s homegrown fire, and a roster of India’s most dynamic artists, Motoverse 2025 promises to be more than a festival—it’s a movement.

