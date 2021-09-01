Connect with us

Nissan Motor records nearly four-fold jump in wholesale of Nissan, Datsun in Aug

Nissan Motor records nearly four-fold jump in wholesale of Nissan, Datsun in Aug

Press Trust of India
Published on

Nissan Motor India on Wednesday reported a nearly four-fold jump in wholesale at 3,209 units across its two brands, Nissan and Datsun, in August 2021. The company had recorded a wholesale of 810 units in the same month last August 2020, Nissan Motor India said in a statement. The newly launched Nissan Magnite SUV continues to receive robust customer response with more than 60,000 cumulative bookings, it added.



Commenting on the sales performance, Nissan Motor India Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava said, “With the start of the festive season, customer sentiments are positive with increasing inflow of bookings, the challenge is on the supply side with shortages and increased lead time of semi-conductors supply impacting the availability of vehicles.”

Also read: MG Motor records 51 pc spike in retail sales at 4,315 units for August

He further said, “We foresee this challenge to continue during the coming months while we continue to work with the supply chain in an endeavour to deliver more Nissan Magnite to customers so that they can enjoy the game changing SUV at the earliest, while we continue to focus on customer experience strengthening the network by increasing the capacity and capability.”


