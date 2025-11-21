Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Amazon Prime Refunds Roll Out After $2.5 Billion FTC Settlement — Here’s Who Gets Paid

Amazon Prime Refunds Roll Out After $2.5 Billion FTC Settlement — Here’s Who Gets Paid

Amazon

Amazon Prime Refunds Roll Out After $2.5 Billion FTC Settlement — Here’s Who Gets Paid

Tech Plunge
Published on

Amazon has officially begun issuing refunds to eligible Prime members, following its massive $2.5 billion settlement with the Federal Trade Commission. The refund program is part of a legal resolution to federal allegations that Amazon misled customers into enrolling in Prime memberships and made cancellations unnecessarily difficult.

The FTC settlement, finalized in September, includes $1 billion in civil penalties and $1.5 billion set aside for customer refunds. Although Amazon did not admit wrongdoing, the company said the agreement allows it to “move forward and focus on innovating for customers.”

When Are Amazon Prime Refund Payments Going Out?

According to the FTC, automatic payments began issuing between November 12 and December 24, 2025. Eligible customers are receiving notifications directly from Amazon about their refund, with payments delivered through PayPal or Venmo.

Consumers who do not receive an automatic payment will have the opportunity to file a formal claim starting December 24, 2025, with all claim notices sent by January 26, 2026.

“Our settlement required Amazon to pay those people who clearly qualify without them having to do anything,” said Christopher Bissex, the FTC’s deputy director of public affairs.

Who Is Eligible for an Amazon Prime Refund?

Only customers who enrolled in Amazon Prime between June 23, 2019, and June 23, 2025 are eligible.

To qualify for an automatic refund, customers must meet all three criteria:

  1. Be a U.S.-based Amazon Prime customer.

  2. Have signed up through a “challenged enrollment flow,” including the shipping selection page, Prime Video enrollment flow, single-page checkout, or the Universal Prime Decision Page.

  3. Have used three or fewer Prime benefits—such as Prime Video, Prime Music, or free shipping—within any 12-month period after enrollment.

Those who used Prime extensively may still be eligible but will need to file a claim.

How Will Customers Receive Their Refund?

Refunds of up to $51 are being delivered through PayPal or Venmo, and customers have 15 days to accept the payment. Those who prefer a physical check simply need to ignore the digital payment notice.

Once the PayPal/Venmo refund goes unclaimed, Amazon will automatically send a paper check to the customer’s default shipping address, which must be cashed within 60 days.

Fortnite Players Can Now Claim Part of $126 Million FTC Refund—Here’s How to Get Your Money

Why Is Amazon Issuing Refunds?

The payouts stem from a 2023 FTC lawsuit accusing Amazon of steering users into Prime via deceptive design and creating obstacles that made cancellation difficult. Although Amazon denies these claims, the settlement marks one of the largest consumer refund actions in recent years.

As refund notifications continue through the holiday season, millions of Prime members may find cash waiting in their inbox—making this one settlement you definitely don’t want to miss.

  • Amazon Prime Refunds Roll Out After $2.5 Billion FTC Settlement — Here’s Who Gets Paid
  • Amazon Prime Refunds Roll Out After $2.5 Billion FTC Settlement — Here’s Who Gets Paid

Related Topics:, , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Amazon

Lakshmi Mittal Leaves the UK for Dubai as Labour’s Tax Reforms Rattle the Super-Rich

Lakshmi Mittal Leaves the UK for Dubai as Labour’s Tax Reforms Rattle the Super-Rich
By November 25, 2025
Reggae Legend Jimmy Cliff Dies at 81 - A Global Icon Whose Music Spanned Generations

Reggae Legend Jimmy Cliff Dies at 81: A Global Icon Whose Music Spanned Generations
By November 24, 2025
Dharmendra Dies at 89 Bollywood’s ‘He-Man’ Leaves Behind an Unmatched Legacy

Dharmendra Dies at 89: Bollywood’s ‘He-Man’ Leaves Behind an Unmatched Legacy
By November 24, 2025
Dharmendra Dies at 89 Bollywood’s ‘He-Man’ Leaves Behind an Unmatched Legacy

Dharmendra Dies at 89: Bollywood’s ‘He-Man’ Leaves Behind an Unmatched Legacy
By November 24, 2025
Eric Dane Stars as Firefighter With ALS in Powerful ‘Brilliant Minds’ Thanksgiving Episode

Eric Dane Stars as Firefighter With ALS in Powerful ‘Brilliant Minds’ Thanksgiving Episode
By November 24, 2025
Bel-Air Season 4 Premieres on Peacock With Explosive Final Chapter Featuring Snoop Dogg and Tyra Banks

Bel-Air Season 4 Premieres on Peacock With Explosive Final Chapter Featuring Snoop Dogg and Tyra Banks
By November 24, 2025
Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff Declares Gemini 3 the New AI Champion — Calling the Leap ‘Insane’

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff Declares Gemini 3 the New AI Champion — Calling the Leap ‘Insane’
By November 24, 2025
JD Vance Faces Growing Backlash Over Palantir Ties as Surveillance Fears Rock GOP Base

JD Vance Faces Growing Backlash Over Palantir Ties as Surveillance Fears Rock GOP Base
By November 24, 2025
BillionE Mobility Adopts Netradyne’s AI Technology to Supercharge Safety and Performance Across Electric Fleet

BillionE Mobility Adopts Netradyne’s AI Technology to Supercharge Safety and Performance Across Electric Fleet
By November 24, 2025
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff Declares Gemini 3 the New AI Champion — Calling the Leap ‘Insane’

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff Declares Gemini 3 the New AI Champion — Calling the Leap ‘Insane’
By November 24, 2025
Drake’s Cinematic Album Rollout Sets New Benchmark for Live Streaming Innovation Groovy Gecko LiveU

Drake’s Cinematic Album Rollout Sets New Benchmark for Live Streaming Innovation
By November 22, 2025
Admatazz Partners with BrandMusiq to Bring Sonic Branding Into Everyday Digital Content

Admatazz Partners with BrandMusiq to Bring Sonic Branding Into Everyday Digital Content
By November 21, 2025
Admatazz Partners with BrandMusiq to Bring Sonic Branding Into Everyday Digital Content

Admatazz Partners with BrandMusiq to Bring Sonic Branding Into Everyday Digital Content
By November 21, 2025
Perplexity AI Strikes $400 Million Deal with Snapchat to Power In-App Search

Perplexity AI Strikes $400 Million Deal with Snapchat to Power In-App Search
By November 6, 2025
Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage Snapchat+ Storage Charge Plan

Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage
By October 2, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Soul Chef – Feasts From The North East
By August 17, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
BugSpeaks Expands into Europe with Strategic Launch in Bulgaria

BugSpeaks Expands into Europe with Strategic Launch in Bulgaria
By November 18, 2025
Jennifer Lawrence Says Hollywood “Rejected Me for My Personality” as She Makes Bold Return in Die My Love

Jennifer Lawrence Says Hollywood “Rejected Me for My Personality” as She Makes Bold Return in Die My Love
By October 27, 2025
Neulife Secures $1 Million Seed Funding To Lead India’s Premium Protein Revolution

Neulife Secures $1 Million Seed Funding To Lead India’s Premium Protein Revolution
By October 27, 2025
Ozempic Exploits a Digital Loophole to Dominate Google’s Weight Loss Searches

Advertising

Ozempic Exploits a Digital Loophole to Dominate Google’s Weight Loss Searches
Jennifer Lawrence Says Hollywood “Rejected Me for My Personality” as She Makes Bold Return in Die My Love

Hollywood

Jennifer Lawrence Says Hollywood “Rejected Me for My Personality” as She Makes Bold Return in Die My Love
Australian Airports Roll Out $2 Billion Upgrade Slashing Security Wait Times

Aviation

Australian Airports Roll Out $2 Billion Upgrade Slashing Security Wait Times
To Top
Loading...