Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Hayli Gubbi Volcano Erupts for the First Time in Recorded History, Sending Ash Across East Africa and Arabia

News

Hayli Gubbi Volcano Erupts for the First Time in Recorded History, Sending Ash Across East Africa and Arabia

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

In a dramatic and unprecedented geological event, Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi volcano — dormant for nearly 10,000 years — erupted explosively on Sunday morning, marking the first eruption in its recorded history. The volcano, situated in the Afar Rift’s Erta Ale range, awoke without warning, sending shockwaves through the scientific community and prompting aviation alerts across multiple countries.

Satellite data captured the eruption around 08:30 a.m. local time, revealing a massive ash plume rising 10–15 km (up to 45,000 feet) into the atmosphere. The plume drifted across the Red Sea toward Oman, Yemen, Djibouti, and farther east toward Pakistan, Iran, and India, according to updates from the Toulouse Volcanic Ash Advisory Center (VAAC).

Satellite Images Reveal Scale of the Blast

Because Hayli Gubbi lies in one of the most remote, inhospitable regions on Earth, satellite imagery has become the primary source of real-time information. Images shared by volcanologists Prof. Simon Carn and Dr. Erik Klemetti show a towering ash column and a significant sulfur dioxide (SO2) plume, signaling a powerful and sustained eruption.

Experts note that the eruption’s force and elevation made it immediately visible on global satellite systems — a rare event for a volcano with no previously documented explosive activity.

Ethiopia's Hayli Gubbi Volcano

Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi Volcano

A Geological Mystery Wakes Up

Hayli Gubbi sits roughly 15 km southeast of the famously active Erta Ale volcano, known for its persistent lava lake. Unlike its volatile neighbor, Hayli Gubbi had no modern eruption record and was long considered dormant. Geological studies in the region are sparse due to extreme heat, remoteness, and limited access, leaving scientists uncertain about the volcano’s full history.

The sudden eruption suggests a long repose period, potentially spanning thousands of years — a fact that makes the event even more extraordinary.

Russia Cancels Tsunami Alert After 7.0 Earthquake Hits Kuril Islands, Kamchatka’s Krasheninnikov Volcano Erupts After 600 Years

Aviation Alerts Issued, No Damage Reported

VAAC issued immediate flight advisories after the ash cloud reached cruising altitudes used by commercial aircraft. While ash drifted toward major air corridors over the Arabian Peninsula and the Indian subcontinent, no significant flight disruptions or local damage have been reported so far. Lower-level ash continued moving across the Red Sea throughout Sunday.

Despite the eruption’s size, the surrounding region remains sparsely populated, reducing the risk of direct community impact.

As of the latest VAAC update, explosive activity has decreased, but monitoring continues. Scientists will be analyzing satellite data over the coming days to determine whether the eruption marks a brief explosive pulse or the beginning of a longer eruptive phase.

The eruption also highlights the dynamic, unpredictable nature of the Afar Rift — one of the world’s most active and scientifically important volcanic regions.

  • Hayli Gubbi Volcano Erupts for the First Time in Recorded History, Sending Ash Across East Africa and Arabia
  • Ethiopia's Hayli Gubbi Volcano
  • Hayli Gubbi Volcano Erupts for the First Time in Recorded History, Sending Ash Across East Africa and Arabia
  • Ethiopia's Hayli Gubbi Volcano

Continue Reading
You may also like...
Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in News

Dharmendra Dies at 89 Bollywood’s ‘He-Man’ Leaves Behind an Unmatched Legacy

Dharmendra Dies at 89: Bollywood’s ‘He-Man’ Leaves Behind an Unmatched Legacy
By November 24, 2025
Lewis Hamilton Calls Las Vegas GP ‘Horrendous’ as Ferrari Troubles Deepen

Lewis Hamilton Calls Las Vegas GP ‘Horrendous’ as Ferrari Troubles Deepen
By November 24, 2025
Childish Gambino’s ‘Cancel Cards’ Featuring Drake & Diddy Spark Online Meltdown at Camp Flog Gnaw

Childish Gambino’s ‘Cancel Cards’ Featuring Drake & Diddy Spark Online Meltdown at Camp Flog Gnaw
By November 24, 2025
Dharmendra Dies at 89 Bollywood’s ‘He-Man’ Leaves Behind an Unmatched Legacy

Dharmendra Dies at 89: Bollywood’s ‘He-Man’ Leaves Behind an Unmatched Legacy
By November 24, 2025
Eric Dane Stars as Firefighter With ALS in Powerful ‘Brilliant Minds’ Thanksgiving Episode

Eric Dane Stars as Firefighter With ALS in Powerful ‘Brilliant Minds’ Thanksgiving Episode
By November 24, 2025
Bel-Air Season 4 Premieres on Peacock With Explosive Final Chapter Featuring Snoop Dogg and Tyra Banks

Bel-Air Season 4 Premieres on Peacock With Explosive Final Chapter Featuring Snoop Dogg and Tyra Banks
By November 24, 2025
JD Vance Faces Growing Backlash Over Palantir Ties as Surveillance Fears Rock GOP Base

JD Vance Faces Growing Backlash Over Palantir Ties as Surveillance Fears Rock GOP Base
By November 24, 2025
BillionE Mobility Adopts Netradyne’s AI Technology to Supercharge Safety and Performance Across Electric Fleet

BillionE Mobility Adopts Netradyne’s AI Technology to Supercharge Safety and Performance Across Electric Fleet
By November 24, 2025
Amazon Prime Refunds Roll Out After $2.5 Billion FTC Settlement — Here’s Who Gets Paid

Amazon Prime Refunds Roll Out After $2.5 Billion FTC Settlement — Here’s Who Gets Paid
By November 21, 2025
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Drake’s Cinematic Album Rollout Sets New Benchmark for Live Streaming Innovation Groovy Gecko LiveU

Drake’s Cinematic Album Rollout Sets New Benchmark for Live Streaming Innovation
By November 22, 2025
Admatazz Partners with BrandMusiq to Bring Sonic Branding Into Everyday Digital Content

Admatazz Partners with BrandMusiq to Bring Sonic Branding Into Everyday Digital Content
By November 21, 2025
Matthew McConaughey and Michael Caine Sign Landmark AI Voice Deals With ElevenLabs

Matthew McConaughey and Michael Caine Sign Landmark AI Voice Deals With ElevenLabs
By November 20, 2025
Admatazz Partners with BrandMusiq to Bring Sonic Branding Into Everyday Digital Content

Admatazz Partners with BrandMusiq to Bring Sonic Branding Into Everyday Digital Content
By November 21, 2025
Perplexity AI Strikes $400 Million Deal with Snapchat to Power In-App Search

Perplexity AI Strikes $400 Million Deal with Snapchat to Power In-App Search
By November 6, 2025
Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage Snapchat+ Storage Charge Plan

Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage
By October 2, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Soul Chef – Feasts From The North East
By August 17, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
BugSpeaks Expands into Europe with Strategic Launch in Bulgaria

BugSpeaks Expands into Europe with Strategic Launch in Bulgaria
By November 18, 2025
Jennifer Lawrence Says Hollywood “Rejected Me for My Personality” as She Makes Bold Return in Die My Love

Jennifer Lawrence Says Hollywood “Rejected Me for My Personality” as She Makes Bold Return in Die My Love
By October 27, 2025
Neulife Secures $1 Million Seed Funding To Lead India’s Premium Protein Revolution

Neulife Secures $1 Million Seed Funding To Lead India’s Premium Protein Revolution
By October 27, 2025
Ozempic Exploits a Digital Loophole to Dominate Google’s Weight Loss Searches

Advertising

Ozempic Exploits a Digital Loophole to Dominate Google’s Weight Loss Searches
Jennifer Lawrence Says Hollywood “Rejected Me for My Personality” as She Makes Bold Return in Die My Love

Hollywood

Jennifer Lawrence Says Hollywood “Rejected Me for My Personality” as She Makes Bold Return in Die My Love
Australian Airports Roll Out $2 Billion Upgrade Slashing Security Wait Times

Aviation

Australian Airports Roll Out $2 Billion Upgrade Slashing Security Wait Times
To Top
Loading...