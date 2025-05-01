Connect with us

Bryce Dallas Howard and Orlando Bloom Battle Crime With Comedy in Amazon’s ‘Deep Cover’

Bryce Dallas Howard and Orlando Bloom Battle Crime With Comedy in Amazon’s ‘Deep Cover’

Amazon Prime Video is set to shake up the action-comedy genre with Deep Cover, a new film that combines undercover policing with improvisational theatre. Slated to premiere on June 12, the movie stars Bryce Dallas Howard, Orlando Bloom, and Nick Mohammed, and promises an absurd but thrilling journey through London’s criminal underworld, armed with wit instead of weapons.

Plot Premise: Improv Goes Undercover

The film centres on Kat (Bryce Dallas Howard), an improv teacher who finds herself drawn into an elaborate police operation. When a seasoned undercover officer (played by Sean Bean) needs civilian decoys to impersonate known criminals, he turns to Kat (Bryce Dallas Howard) and her two most unpredictable students—played by Orlando Bloom and Mohammed. The unlikely trio is tasked with infiltrating a crime ring using only their theatrical instincts and a flair for the dramatic.

The recently released Deep Cover trailer reveals the chaotic tone of the film, offering a blend of action-packed sequences and hilariously misguided performances. In one memorable exchange, Orlando Bloom reassures a nervous Mohammed after a confrontation, saying, “You committed. It was inspiring.” Meanwhile, Howard tries to rein things in with a sharp warning: “I told you not to escalate.” Orlando Bloom replies, “It’s where the scene went.”

This back-and-forth captures the spirit of the film, one where improvisation is both the weapon and the risk.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Prime Video (@primevideo)

The Creative Team and Cast

Deep Cover is directed by Tom Kingsley, known for his work on Doctor Who. The script was penned by Derek Connolly and Colin Trevorrow—best known for their collaboration on the Jurassic World franchise—alongside comedy duo Ben Ashenden and Alexander Owen. Producers include Trevorrow, Walter F. Parkes, and Laurie MacDonald.

The film’s ensemble cast also features Paddy Considine, Sonoya Mizuno, Ian McShane, and the always-compelling Sean Bean. Each actor brings a different energy to the film, blending theatrical flair with sharp comedic timing.

John Cena and Idris Elba Go Full Chaos Presidents in Explosive ‘Heads of State’ Trailer

Bryce Dallas Howard, a veteran of major blockbusters like Jurassic World and Rocketman, also brings experience behind the camera with credits on The Mandalorian. Bloom, long associated with fantasy epics like The Lord of the Rings and Pirates of the Caribbean, continues to take on more offbeat roles. Mohammed, known for his Emmy-nominated performance in Ted Lasso, adds his sharp comic sensibility to the mix.

Why It Could Be a Hit

In an era where audiences crave originality, Deep Cover aims to deliver a unique viewing experience, blending slapstick and satire with suspenseful spy thriller elements. With its blend of A-list talent and a script that doesn’t take itself too seriously, the film could appeal to both comedy lovers and action fans.

Whether you’re intrigued by improvised law enforcement or just looking for something refreshingly different, Deep Cover might be the undercover hit of the summer. Watch Deep Cover trailer here –


