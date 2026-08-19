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Dune: Part Three Drops New Teaser Ahead of December Showdown

Dune Part Three Drops New Teaser Ahead of December Showdown Dune 3 Avengers Doomsday

Box office

Dune: Part Three Drops New Teaser Ahead of December Showdown

Screen Plunge

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Dune: Part Three just raised the stakes. Warner Bros. has released new footage and a striking poster as early IMAX screenings go on sale, setting up a potential box-office battle with Avengers: Doomsday.

The wait for Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Three just became considerably more intense.

Warner Bros. and IMAX have unveiled a new teaser and poster for the highly anticipated conclusion to Denis Villeneuve’s science-fiction trilogy, while select early screenings have already gone on sale. The move gives devoted Dune fans a chance to see the film several days before its official theatrical release.

And a potentially huge box-office battle is brewing.

Dune: Part Three Gets Early IMAX Screenings

The film officially arrives in cinemas on December 18, but Dune Insiders can see it earlier.

Exclusive screenings begin December 14 at select IMAX 70mm locations across the United States and Canada, followed by screenings at other IMAX locations on December 15. Additional premium-format screenings are scheduled ahead of the worldwide theatrical launch.

The early rollout could prove significant because Dune 3 opens during the same blockbuster corridor as Avengers: Doomsday.

That sets up a potentially explosive box-office showdown between two of Hollywood’s biggest franchises.

And Warner Bros. appears ready to make the most of every available screening.

The New Dune Footage Is Seriously Ominous

The new teaser doesn’t reveal everything, but it offers another glimpse at the darker direction of Denis Villeneuve’s finale.

The story takes place almost two decades after Paul Atreides seized control of the Imperium. Now Emperor, Paul faces the consequences of the power he fought so hard to obtain.

Old allies return. New enemies emerge. Betrayal spreads through the empire.

Most importantly, Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides remains haunted by visions of the future and the consequences of his decisions.

Chani is once again central to the story, while a conspiracy threatens to destroy the fragile order Paul has created.

The film promises to shift the focus from simply winning power to confronting what that power actually costs.

Timothée Chalamet Leads a Massive Returning Cast

Timothée Chalamet returns as Paul Atreides, with Zendaya reprising her role as Chani.

The ensemble also includes Jason Momoa, Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, Anya Taylor-Joy, Javier Bardem and Charlotte Rampling.

Robert Pattinson joins the escalating conflict as Scytale, while Nakoa-Wolf Momoa and Ida Brooke play Leto II and Ghanima.

The combination of returning stars and major new characters makes the third film one of the most anticipated science-fiction releases in years.

IMAX Could Be the Real Reason to Rush

Denis Villeneuve has designed Dune: Part Three for the biggest possible screen.

The movie was shot using a combination of IMAX-certified digital cameras and IMAX film cameras. IMAX says the film contains 71 minutes of exclusive expanded 1.90:1 footage, while select IMAX 70mm and IMAX with Laser locations will present portions in the enormous 1.43:1 aspect ratio.

That means some sequences will expand vertically to fill significantly more of the IMAX screen.

For Dune fans, that’s more than a marketing gimmick. Villeneuve’s previous films demonstrated just how spectacular the franchise can look in premium formats.

Can Dune Beat Avengers?

The biggest question may now be whether Dune: Part Three can challenge Avengers: Doomsday at the box office.

Early screenings give Warner Bros. an intriguing advantage: fans can start buying tickets and watching the movie before its official December 18 release date.

Whether that is enough to knock Marvel’s latest blockbuster from the top spot remains impossible to predict.

But one thing is becoming increasingly clear: December’s biggest cinematic battle may be Dune versus Marvel.

And Paul Atreides is coming for the throne.

  • Dune Part Three Drops New Teaser Ahead of December Showdown Dune 3 Avengers Doomsday
  • Dune Part Three Drops New Teaser Ahead of December Showdown Dune 3 Avengers Doomsday

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