Not Quite Avengers, But Close: Thunderbolts Crash Lands With $76M and Good Vibes

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts debuted at No. 1 at the U.S. box office with a respectable $76 million opening weekend. While strong, the launch marks a shift for Marvel, which has previously seen far bigger premieres. The antihero team-up, featuring Florence Pugh, David Harbour, and Sebastian Stan, kicked off the summer movie season but also raised questions about whether Marvel can reclaim its once-unshakable box office dominance.

Praise from Critics, But Cautious Ticket Sales

Unlike many recent MCU entries, Thunderbolts enjoyed glowing reviews, with an 88% Rotten Tomatoes rating and an “A-” from CinemaScore audiences. The positive reception had fueled hopes for a breakout performance. But its $76 million opening, while better than some, still echoes the performance of underwhelming titles like Eternals and Ant-Man and the Wasp. Analysts believe audience fatigue and Marvel’s over-saturation could limit turnout despite improved quality.

Is This Marvel’s “Great Reset”?

According to Comscore’s Paul Dergarabedian, Thunderbolts may represent a necessary course correction for Marvel. “They’re hitting the reset button,” he said. With a $180 million production budget, the film’s steady performance, boosted by $86.1 million overseas, is expected to gain momentum through strong word-of-mouth. Marvel hopes this antihero saga will build the foundation for its next significant chapter, teased through the upcoming Fantastic Four: First Steps in July.

Surprising Strength from ‘Sinners’ and ‘Minecraft’

Warner Bros.’ Sinners was competing with Thunderbolts, which held firm in its third week, adding $33 million to its domestic total. The vampire crime drama, starring Michael B. Jordan in dual roles, has become a spring hit, grossing nearly $180 million domestically. Meanwhile, A Minecraft Movie continued its unexpected viral run, racking up $13.7 million in its fifth week, nearing a staggering $400 million in North America and over $870 million globally, thanks in part to TikTok-fueled “meme-along” screenings.

The Quiet Release of ‘Rust’ Closes a Tragic Chapter

Also arriving this weekend was Rust, the controversial Alec Baldwin western marked by the fatal on-set shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Released in 115 theatres, Rust earned just $25,000. The film’s quiet debut offers a sombre footnote to a tragedy that shook Hollywood. Legal proceedings continue to unfold, though charges against Alec Baldwin were dropped, and others involved have faced sentencing.

Nicolas Cage’s ‘The Surfer’ Makes a Modest Splash

Rounding out the weekend’s new releases was The Surfer, starring Nicolas Cage as a man attempting to reclaim a locals-only Australian beach. The Surfer earned $674,560 from 884 theatres — a minor but memorable entry for Nicolas Cage fans.

A Mixed Weekend Signals Industry Shifts

With Florence Pugh’s Thunderbolts leading the pack but falling short of blockbuster expectations, Hollywood is entering a new phase. Marvel’s golden era of automatic hits may be over, but solid storytelling and strategic resets could still deliver lasting success. As studios test new strategies and audiences grow more selective, one thing is clear: superheroes must now prove themselves, just like everyone else.