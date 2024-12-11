Denzel Washington Confirms Two More Equalizer Films Are on the Way

Fans of Denzel Washington’s action-packed Equalizer series by Antoine Fuqua have a reason to celebrate. The celebrated actor has revealed that not one but two additional instalments in the franchise are in development. Despite many believing that The Equalizer 3 marked the conclusion of Robert McCall’s vigilante journey, Washington’s recent comments suggest otherwise.

A New Chapter for Robert McCall

Speaking to Esquire about their latest cover story, Washington shared unexpected news. “I told them I would do another Equalizer, and we’re doing four and five,” the actor confirmed. This announcement has reignited excitement among fans who have grown to love the justice-seeking, morally complex character of Robert McCall.

The Equalizer franchise, directed by Antoine Fuqua, has been a box-office hit since its debut. The first film established McCall as a retired government operative using his lethal skills to help those in need. By The Equalizer 2, McCall had developed a skill dubbed “Equalizer Vision,” allowing him to assess and neutralize threats in any situation instantly. The sequel raked in $190 million at the global box office, a feat repeated by The Equalizer 3.

A Franchise Loved by Fans—and Washington

Denzel Washington noted the enthusiastic reception the franchise has received. “More people are happy about that—people love those daggone Equalizers,” he said. But the series isn’t just about audience satisfaction for the actor; it’s also personally fulfilling.

“I’ve come to realize that the Equalizer films are for me, too, because they’re for the people,” Washington explained. He likened his role to a form of wish fulfilment: “They want me to go get the bad guys. ‘We can’t get them, so you go get them.’ And I say, Okay, I’ll get them! Just wait right there. I’ll be right back!”

What’s Next?

While Washington’s announcement provides plenty to anticipate, details about the next two films remain scarce. No release dates have been set, and there’s no official word yet on whether Fuqua will return to direct. However, given his involvement in all three previous instalments, fans can likely expect him to play a significant role in continuing the saga.

In The Equalizer 3, McCall had seemingly retired, enjoying a quieter life far removed from his vigilante past. However, audiences can expect another compelling reason for McCall to return to action if the upcoming films are anything like their predecessors. Whether it’s a personal vendetta or a desperate plea for help, Robert McCall will undoubtedly answer the call.

The Equalizer series has solidified Denzel Washington’s place as an action star. It’s not just about high-octane sequences and precision takedowns; it’s about the moral weight of McCall’s actions, which resonate deeply with audiences. The franchise’s success lies in its ability to blend intense action with poignant storytelling, giving viewers a hero who is both relatable and extraordinary.

As the prospect of two more films looms, fans can rest assured that Washington and his iconic character will continue to deliver the justice they’ve come to love. For now, all eyes are on the horizon as the Equalizer universe prepares to expand once again.