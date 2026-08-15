Add as a preferred source Doctor Doom Destroys Thor in New Avengers: Doomsday Trailer
Connect with us
The Plunge Daily

The Plunge Daily

‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Trailer Unleashes Doctor Doom Against Marvel’s Biggest Heroes

‘Avengers Doomsday Trailer Robert Downey Jr Doctor Doom Against Marvel X-Men Captain America Thor

Marvel

‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Trailer Unleashes Doctor Doom Against Marvel’s Biggest Heroes

Screen Plunge

By

Published on

Marvel Studios has dropped a new ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ trailer, giving fans a major look at Doctor Doom, the Fantastic Four, Avengers and returning X-Men stars ahead of the MCU’s biggest showdown yet.

Marvel has officially turned up the heat on Avengers: Doomsday, unveiling new footage at Disney’s D23 fan convention that puts Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom directly in the path of some of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most powerful heroes.

The latest two-minute trailer delivers exactly what fans have been waiting for: Doctor Doom versus the Avengers, the Fantastic Four and a multiverse-spanning lineup of returning Marvel legends.

The highly anticipated film is scheduled to hit theaters on December 18, 2026.

Doctor Doom Finally Shows His Power

The new footage opens with Vanessa Kirby’s Sue Storm warning the assembled heroes about Doom’s threat.

“I knew he was lost,” she says. “But I did not realize that he was broken.”

The Avengers: Doomsday trailer quickly shifts its attention to Doom’s imposing armor before showing Pedro Pascal’s Reed Richards confronting the villain amid the destruction.

Then comes one of the trailer’s biggest moments.

Chris Hemsworth’s Thor threatens Doom, promising the Latverian ruler will be begging for mercy. But when Thor attacks with Stormbreaker, Doom effortlessly stops the weapon before unleashing a devastating burst of green energy.

The message is unmistakable: the Marvel heroes can’t afford to underestimate Doctor Doom.

Doom then summons an army of Sentinels, the iconic machines associated with the X-Men, before delivering one of the trailer’s most chilling lines:

“Hell answers to me, for I am Doom.”

Robert Downey Jr. Returns But Not as Iron Man

Perhaps the biggest twist surrounding Avengers: Doomsday remains Robert Downey Jr.’s return to Marvel.

Downey famously played Tony Stark/Iron Man for more than a decade before the character sacrificed himself in Avengers: Endgame. Now, he is returning to the MCU in a dramatically different role as Victor von Doom.

Marvel has kept details of Doom’s origins tightly guarded, making the character’s relationship to Stark, if there is one, one of the biggest mysteries surrounding the movie.

Chris Evans and X-Men Legends Join the Fight

The new Avengers movie is shaping up to be one of Marvel’s largest ensemble productions ever.

Chris Evans returns as Steve Rogers, while Chris Hemsworth reprises Thor. Other returning MCU heroes include Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man, Letitia Wright’s Black Panther, Sebastian Stan’s Winter Soldier, Tom Hiddleston’s Loki and Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi.

The Fantastic Four are also central to the story, with Pascal as Reed Richards, Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as the Thing.

But Marvel is taking the multiverse concept even further.

Several major X-Men actors from the Fox era are returning, including Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Ian McKellen as Magneto, James Marsden as Cyclops, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique and Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler.

Channing Tatum is also returning as Gambit.

Marvel’s Multiverse Is About to Explode

The film brings together heroes from different corners of Marvel’s cinematic history, creating a crossover that could fundamentally reshape the MCU.

The returning Thunderbolts cast adds another layer, with Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Lewis Pullman, Wyatt Russell and Hannah John-Kamen among those joining the battle.

At D23, Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds also made a surprise appearance via video, jokingly campaigning for a place in the already overloaded cast.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Doomsday is expected to establish the next major phase of Marvel’s multiverse saga.

And with Doctor Doom commanding Sentinels while Avengers, Fantastic Four and X-Men legends unite against him, Marvel may have just revealed its biggest cinematic war yet.

  • ‘Avengers Doomsday Trailer Robert Downey Jr Doctor Doom Against Marvel X-Men Captain America Thor
  • ‘Avengers Doomsday Trailer Robert Downey Jr Doctor Doom Against Marvel X-Men Captain America Thor

Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , , ,
1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Pingback: Marvel Finally Reveals Its New X-Men, Adam Driver Is Mr. Sinister

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Marvel

Submit Your Story

CULTURE

Marvel Finally Reveals Its New ‘X-Men’ Cast Mr. Sinister Adam Driver Avengers Doomsday

Disney+

Marvel Finally Reveals Its New ‘X-Men’ Cast
By August 15, 2026
‘Avengers Doomsday Trailer Robert Downey Jr Doctor Doom Against Marvel X-Men Captain America Thor

Marvel

‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Trailer Unleashes Doctor Doom Against Marvel’s Biggest Heroes
By August 15, 2026
Matthew McConaughey Comeback Andrew Patterson The Rivals of Amziah King Indie Film Oklahoma

Hollywood

Matthew McConaughey’s Big Acting Comeback Wasn’t a Hollywood Blockbuster, It Was This Wild Indie
By August 14, 2026
Chad Powers Season 2 Trailer Sends Glen Powell Disguise Into Meltdown Mode

Disney+

‘Chad Powers’ Season 2 Trailer Sends Glen Powell’s Disguise Into Meltdown Mode
By August 14, 2026
Drake backed Neuromancer Teaser Apple TV Dark Cyberpunk World William Gibson Callum Turner Briana Middleton

Apple TV+

Drake backed ‘Neuromancer’ Teaser Unleashes Apple TV’s Dark Cyberpunk World
By August 14, 2026
Alaya By Stage3 raises seed funding to hit ₹50 crore ARR — and AI is at the centre of the plan LC Nueva AIF

Alaya By Stage3 raises seed funding to hit ₹50 crore ARR, and AI is at the centre of the plan
By April 22, 2026
NitiQuest 2026 PedalStart and Cesim Spotlight India’s Rising Student Startup Founders

NitiQuest 2026: PedalStart and Cesim Spotlight India’s Rising Student Startup Founders
By March 9, 2026
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025

TECH PLUNGE

OpenAI’s C-Suite is Resigning Ahead of The IPO Denise Dresser Brad Lightcap Sam Altman

Artificial Intelligence

OpenAI’s C-Suite is Resigning Ahead of The IPO Denise Dresser Brad Lightcap
By August 15, 2026
Target’s Pokémon TCG 30th Anniversary Pre-Orders Are Coming

Gaming

Target’s Pokémon TCG 30th Anniversary Pre-Orders Are Coming
By August 14, 2026
China’s Z.ai GLM-5.3 And Its Cybersecurity Gains Are Raising Eyebrows Open-Weights Line up

Artificial Intelligence

China’s Z.ai Drops GLM-5.3 And Its Cybersecurity Gains Are Raising Eyebrows
By August 14, 2026

PLUNGE DAILY

Senate Panel Votes to Hold Anthony Fauci in Contempt DOJ Decision Rand Paul Biden Pardon

News

Senate Panel Votes to Hold Anthony Fauci in Contempt, Setting Up High-Stakes DOJ Decision
Air India Phuket-Delhi Flight Hits Severe Turbulence, 17 Injured as DGCA Launches Investigation

Aviation

Air India Phuket-Delhi Flight Hits Severe Turbulence, 17 Injured as DGCA Launches Investigation
Typsy Beauty Raises ₹20 Crore Led by Saama Capital to Expand Portfolio Beauty Startup Funding India

Beauty Products & Cosmetics

Typsy Beauty Raises $2.3 million Led by Saama Capital to Expand Portfolio
Tucker Carlson Unveils 10-Point Vision for America, Fuels Fresh 2028 Third-Party Speculation Marjorie Taylor Greene Thomas Massie Joe Kent

MAGA

Tucker Carlson Unveils 10-Point Vision for America, Fuels Fresh 2028 Third-Party Speculation
Karol G Unveils Star-Studded Album Featuring Drake, Bruno Mars Ahead of New Release No Me Arrepiento de Sentir Tanto Ahí

Album Announcement

Karol G Unveils Star-Studded Album Featuring Drake, Bruno Mars Ahead of New Release
Rodri Favors Barcelona Over Real Madrid as Manchester City Exit Speculation?

Football

Rodri Favors Barcelona Over Real Madrid as Manchester City Exit Speculation?
A Family Trapped Netflix The Last House Ending Explained Greta Lee and Wagner Moura

Movies & Documentaries

A Family Trapped: ‘The Last House’ Ending Explained (Spoiler alert)
Mohamed Salah Joins Trabzonspor on Record Deal, Becomes Highest-Paid Player in Turkish Football

Football

Mohamed Salah Joins Trabzonspor on Record Deal, Becomes Highest-Paid Player in Turkish Football
Lionel Messi Bids Farewell to Father Jorge Messi in Private Rosario Funeral

Football

Lionel Messi Bids Farewell to Father Jorge Messi in Private Rosario Funeral
CultureCon Mumbai 2026 Puts AI Bot on Stage to Debate Who Owns India’s Creative Economy?

Artificial Intelligence

CultureCon Mumbai 2026 Puts AI Bot on Stage to Debate Who Owns India’s Creative Economy?
Trump Seeks to Block BBC Access to Business Records in $10 Billion Defamation Lawsuit

Documentary

Trump Seeks to Block BBC Access to Business Records in $10 Billion Defamation Lawsuit
Mike Flanagan Joins Henry Cavill’s Warhammer 40000 Adaptation Games Workshop Amazon prime Video

Amazon Prime Video

Mike Flanagan Joins Henry Cavill’s Warhammer 40000 Adaptation
Three States Subpoena Anthony Fauci as Senate Contempt Vote Nears Rand Paul Fifth Amendment Plead

News

Three States Subpoena Anthony Fauci as Senate Contempt Vote Nears
Elliot Page Says Biology Lessons Are Often Used Against LGBTQ+ People Christopher Nolan The Odyssey Trans Gender

E! News

Elliot Page Says Biology Lessons Are Often Used Against LGBTQ+ People
World Padel League Season 4 to Reach 200+ Countries DAZN jioHotstar Mumbai WPL

News

World Padel League Season 4 to Reach 200+ Countries
Russell Crowe New Look as Highlander With Henry Cavill Begins Chad Stahelski

Amazon MGM

Russell Crowe’s Dramatic New Look as ‘Highlander’ Reboot With Henry Cavill Begins
12 August Rare Solar Eclipse 2026 When to Watch, Where to See It and How to Protect Your Eyes

News

Solar Eclipse 2026: When to Watch, Where to See It and How to Protect Your Eyes
Paramount Hollywood David Ellison Leave California Over Warner Bros. Merger Rob Bonta Attorney general Antitrust

Hollywood

Paramount Threatens Hollywood: David Ellison to Leave California Over Warner Bros. Merger?
Slash Says New Guns N’ Roses Album Is Moving Closer as Band Prepares for Studio Return Axl Rose and Duff McKagan

Album Announcement

Slash Says New Guns N’ Roses Album Is Moving Closer as Band Prepares for Studio Return
Drake’s $100K+ Surprise Pinkchyu’s Mom Gets Emotional After Rapper Promises Her a New House 20 V 1 Stream

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake’s $100K+ Surprise? Pinkchyu’s Mom Gets Emotional After Rapper Promises Her a New House
Mark Zuckerberg SuperYacht Questioned After Cruise Ship Rescues Stranded Boat in Alaska

News

Zuckerberg Yacht Questioned After Cruise Ship Rescues Stranded Boat in Alaska
Robert Pattinson as Chris Hansen in A24 Primetime Trailer Venice Film Festival Lance Oppenheim

A24

Robert Pattinson as Chris Hansen in A24’s ‘Primetime’ Trailer Ahead of Venice Premiere
To Top
Loading...