Marvel Studios has dropped a new ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ trailer, giving fans a major look at Doctor Doom, the Fantastic Four, Avengers and returning X-Men stars ahead of the MCU’s biggest showdown yet.

Marvel has officially turned up the heat on Avengers: Doomsday, unveiling new footage at Disney’s D23 fan convention that puts Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom directly in the path of some of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most powerful heroes.

The latest two-minute trailer delivers exactly what fans have been waiting for: Doctor Doom versus the Avengers, the Fantastic Four and a multiverse-spanning lineup of returning Marvel legends.

The highly anticipated film is scheduled to hit theaters on December 18, 2026.

Doctor Doom Finally Shows His Power

The new footage opens with Vanessa Kirby’s Sue Storm warning the assembled heroes about Doom’s threat.

“I knew he was lost,” she says. “But I did not realize that he was broken.”

The Avengers: Doomsday trailer quickly shifts its attention to Doom’s imposing armor before showing Pedro Pascal’s Reed Richards confronting the villain amid the destruction.

Then comes one of the trailer’s biggest moments.

Chris Hemsworth’s Thor threatens Doom, promising the Latverian ruler will be begging for mercy. But when Thor attacks with Stormbreaker, Doom effortlessly stops the weapon before unleashing a devastating burst of green energy.

The message is unmistakable: the Marvel heroes can’t afford to underestimate Doctor Doom.

Doom then summons an army of Sentinels, the iconic machines associated with the X-Men, before delivering one of the trailer’s most chilling lines:

“Hell answers to me, for I am Doom.”

Robert Downey Jr. Returns But Not as Iron Man

Perhaps the biggest twist surrounding Avengers: Doomsday remains Robert Downey Jr.’s return to Marvel.

Downey famously played Tony Stark/Iron Man for more than a decade before the character sacrificed himself in Avengers: Endgame. Now, he is returning to the MCU in a dramatically different role as Victor von Doom.

Marvel has kept details of Doom’s origins tightly guarded, making the character’s relationship to Stark, if there is one, one of the biggest mysteries surrounding the movie.

Chris Evans and X-Men Legends Join the Fight

The new Avengers movie is shaping up to be one of Marvel’s largest ensemble productions ever.

Chris Evans returns as Steve Rogers, while Chris Hemsworth reprises Thor. Other returning MCU heroes include Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man, Letitia Wright’s Black Panther, Sebastian Stan’s Winter Soldier, Tom Hiddleston’s Loki and Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi.

The Fantastic Four are also central to the story, with Pascal as Reed Richards, Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as the Thing.

But Marvel is taking the multiverse concept even further.

Several major X-Men actors from the Fox era are returning, including Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Ian McKellen as Magneto, James Marsden as Cyclops, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique and Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler.

Channing Tatum is also returning as Gambit.

Marvel’s Multiverse Is About to Explode

The film brings together heroes from different corners of Marvel’s cinematic history, creating a crossover that could fundamentally reshape the MCU.

The returning Thunderbolts cast adds another layer, with Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Lewis Pullman, Wyatt Russell and Hannah John-Kamen among those joining the battle.

At D23, Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds also made a surprise appearance via video, jokingly campaigning for a place in the already overloaded cast.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Doomsday is expected to establish the next major phase of Marvel’s multiverse saga.

And with Doctor Doom commanding Sentinels while Avengers, Fantastic Four and X-Men legends unite against him, Marvel may have just revealed its biggest cinematic war yet.