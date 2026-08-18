Add as a preferred source Ridley Scott's Treasure Island Movie With Hugh Jackman on Sony
Connect with us
The Plunge Daily

The Plunge Daily

Hugh Jackman’s Next Big Role? Ridley Scott’s ‘Treasure Island’ Finds a Potential Home at Sony

Hugh Jackman Ridley Scott Treasure Island Sony Long John Silver Robert Louis Stevenson

Book Adaptation

Hugh Jackman’s Next Big Role? Ridley Scott’s ‘Treasure Island’ Finds a Potential Home at Sony

Screen Plunge

By

Published on

Sony Pictures is reportedly in negotiations to land Ridley Scott’s highly anticipated Treasure Island, with Hugh Jackman set to play the legendary pirate Long John Silver.

Hugh Jackman may be trading Wolverine’s claws for a cutlass.

The Oscar-nominated actor is attached to star as Long John Silver in Ridley Scott’s ambitious new adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson’s Treasure Island, and the project could soon have a major Hollywood studio behind it.

Sources indicate that Sony Pictures is in negotiations to acquire the package, potentially giving Scott and Jackman the green light for one of the filmmaker’s next major projects.

The deal has not been finalized, and Sony has declined to comment on the negotiations.

Ridley Scott Sets His Sights on a Pirate Epic

Ridley Scott reportedly became convinced that Treasure Island would be his next film after reading Jack Thorne’s new screenplay.

Jack Thorne, whose recent work includes the acclaimed Netflix series Adolescence, has developed a fresh interpretation of Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic adventure story.

Scott will direct and produce the movie alongside Michael Pruss through Scott Free, with Thorne also executive producing.

The package reportedly attracted interest from several studios, but Sony emerged as a particularly strong contender.

The potential Sony deal also makes sense given Scott’s long-standing relationship with studio chief Tom Rothman, who previously backed several of the director’s projects during his time at 20th Century Fox.

Why Disney Passed on ‘Treasure Island’

One of the more intriguing twists in the project’s journey is that Ridley Scott’s longtime studio home, 20th Century, reportedly passed on the film.

The decision apparently had little to do with Scott or the material.

Because 20th Century operates under Disney, the studio was reluctant to pursue another major pirate movie while Disney’s live-action division continues to prioritize its Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

That opened the door for other studios, and Sony now appears to be moving aggressively to secure the project.

If completed, the deal would reunite Ridley Scott with a studio that has supported several of his recent films, including All the Money in the World and Napoleon.

Hugh Jackman as Long John Silver

For Jackman, the role represents another dramatic transformation.

The actor has played some of cinema’s most recognizable characters, from Wolverine in the X-Men franchise to Jean Valjean in Les Misérables, P.T. Barnum in The Greatest Showman and Van Helsing.

Long John Silver could become another signature role.

Robert Louis Stevenson’s infamous pirate is simultaneously charming, intelligent, manipulative, and dangerous a character whose relationship with young Jim Hawkins sits at the center of the story.

Jackman’s combination of theatrical charisma and action experience makes him a natural fit for the role.

A Classic Story Gets a Modern Hollywood Reboot

First published in 1883, Treasure Island follows young Jim Hawkins after he discovers a map leading to the buried fortune of the legendary pirate Captain Flint.

Jim joins a voyage aboard the Hispaniola but soon discovers that several members of the crew are secretly plotting a mutiny.

At the heart of the danger is Long John Silver, the charismatic one-legged pirate who has become one of literature’s defining villains.

The novel helped establish numerous pirate-story conventions, including buried treasure maps, mutiny, the Black Spot and the iconic image of the pirate with a parrot.

The story has sold more than 100 million copies worldwide and inspired countless adaptations, including Disney’s 2002 animated Treasure Planet.

With Ridley Scott directing and Hugh Jackman potentially commanding the screen as Long John Silver, Hollywood may be preparing to give the legendary pirate adventure its biggest reinvention yet.

  • Hugh Jackman Ridley Scott Treasure Island Sony Long John Silver Robert Louis Stevenson
  • Hugh Jackman Ridley Scott Treasure Island Sony Long John Silver Robert Louis Stevenson

Related Topics:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Book Adaptation

Submit Your Story

CULTURE

Madonna Dominates 2026 MTV VMAs With Record 11 Nominations Taylor Swift 9 Ariana Grande 7

MTV Video Music Awards

Madonna Dominates 2026 MTV VMAs With Record 11 Nominations, Taylor Swift Close Behind
By August 19, 2026
Slow Horses Season 6 TrailerOlivia Cooke Is Back as the Slough House Faces a Deadly Hunt Gary Oldman Sid Baker

Apple TV+

‘Slow Horses’ Season 6 Trailer: Olivia Cooke Is Back as the Slough House Faces a Deadly Hunt
By August 18, 2026
Hugh Jackman Ridley Scott Treasure Island Sony Long John Silver Robert Louis Stevenson

Book Adaptation

Hugh Jackman’s Next Big Role? Ridley Scott’s ‘Treasure Island’ Finds a Potential Home at Sony
By August 18, 2026
Bianca Censori Goes Full Surreal With Ye and Don Toliver’s ‘OK’ Music Video Kanye West bully

Hip Hop/ Rap

Bianca Censori Goes Full Surreal With Ye and Don Toliver’s ‘OK’ Music Video
By August 18, 2026
Karol G Stuns L.A. SoFi Stadium Bruno Mars ‘Still’ Gets Its First Live Performance Music Video

Latin Music

Karol G Stuns L.A. Crowd With Bruno Mars Surprise as ‘Still’ Gets Its First Live Performance
By August 18, 2026
Alaya By Stage3 raises seed funding to hit ₹50 crore ARR — and AI is at the centre of the plan LC Nueva AIF

Alaya By Stage3 raises seed funding to hit ₹50 crore ARR, and AI is at the centre of the plan
By April 22, 2026
NitiQuest 2026 PedalStart and Cesim Spotlight India’s Rising Student Startup Founders

NitiQuest 2026: PedalStart and Cesim Spotlight India’s Rising Student Startup Founders
By March 9, 2026
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025

TECH PLUNGE

Israeli Air Force Major Arrested Over Alleged Polymarket Bets on Iran Yemen Strikes Prediction Markets

News

Israeli Air Force Major Arrested Over Alleged Polymarket Bets on Iran, Yemen Strikes
By August 17, 2026
Anthropic Claude Users Are Furious Over Invisible AI Watermarks That Could Expose Their Work Watermarking

AI Ethics

Claude Users Are Furious Over Invisible AI Watermarks That Could Expose Their Work
By August 15, 2026
OpenAI’s C-Suite is Resigning Ahead of The IPO Denise Dresser Brad Lightcap Sam Altman

Artificial Intelligence

OpenAI’s C-Suite is Resigning Ahead of The IPO Denise Dresser Brad Lightcap
By August 15, 2026

PLUNGE DAILY

CultureCon Mumbai 2026 Puts AI Bot on Stage to Debate Who Owns India’s Creative Economy?

Artificial Intelligence

CultureCon Mumbai 2026 Puts AI Bot on Stage to Debate Who Owns India’s Creative Economy?
Donald Trump catering truck Secretly Switched Planes in Turkey After Reported Iran Security Threat Air Force One

News

Trump Secretly Switched Planes in Turkey After Reported Iran Assassination Threat
Target’s Pokémon TCG 30th Anniversary Pre-Orders Are Coming

Gaming

Target’s Pokémon TCG 30th Anniversary Pre-Orders Are Coming
A Family Trapped Netflix The Last House Ending Explained Greta Lee and Wagner Moura

Movies & Documentaries

A Family Trapped: ‘The Last House’ Ending Explained (Spoiler alert)
World Padel League Season 4 to Reach 200+ Countries DAZN jioHotstar Mumbai WPL

News

World Padel League Season 4 to Reach 200+ Countries
Lionel Messi Bids Farewell to Father Jorge Messi in Private Rosario Funeral

Football

Lionel Messi Bids Farewell to Father Jorge Messi in Private Rosario Funeral
Paramount Hollywood David Ellison Leave California Over Warner Bros. Merger Rob Bonta Attorney general Antitrust

Hollywood

Paramount Threatens Hollywood: David Ellison to Leave California Over Warner Bros. Merger?
Nigel Farage Wins Clacton and His £5m Financial Investigation Is Back Count Binface Crypto Donation gift

News

Nigel Farage Wins Clacton and His £5m Financial Investigation Is Back
Nigel Farage Wins Election With a Trash Can as His Biggest Rival Count Binface Clacton by-election Reform UK

News

Nigel Farage Wins Election With a Trash Can as His Biggest Rival – Count Binface
12 August Rare Solar Eclipse 2026 When to Watch, Where to See It and How to Protect Your Eyes

News

Solar Eclipse 2026: When to Watch, Where to See It and How to Protect Your Eyes
Google Pixel 11 Launch Pixel 11 Watch 5 Pixel Tag AI Phone Game Gemini

Mobile Phones

Google Pixel 11 Launch: Pixel 11, Watch 5 and Pixel Tag Just Changed the AI Phone Game
WHO Over Trump’s Childhood Vaccine Executive Order ‘Decades of Evidence’ at Risk Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

News

WHO Sounds Alarm Over Trump’s Childhood Vaccine Overhaul: ‘Decades of Evidence’ at Risk
Drake’s $100K+ Surprise Pinkchyu’s Mom Gets Emotional After Rapper Promises Her a New House 20 V 1 Stream

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake’s $100K+ Surprise? Pinkchyu’s Mom Gets Emotional After Rapper Promises Her a New House
Trump Media’s New Truth Social Data Feed Sparks Wall Street Fury as Firms Pay Up to $100,000 a Month TMTG truth API

Trump Presidency

Trump Media’s New Truth Social Data Feed Sparks Wall Street Fury as Firms Pay Up to $100,000 a Month
Ryan Gosling Takes Star Wars Into Uncharted Territory Shawn Levy Starfighter First Look

Disney+

Ryan Gosling Takes Star Wars Into Uncharted Territory in Explosive ‘Starfighter’ First Look
Mark Zuckerberg SuperYacht Questioned After Cruise Ship Rescues Stranded Boat in Alaska

News

Zuckerberg Yacht Questioned After Cruise Ship Rescues Stranded Boat in Alaska
Amazon MGMVerity Trailer Anne Hathaway’s Sinister Dakota Johnson Josh Harnett

Amazon MGM

‘Verity’ Trailer: Anne Hathaway’s Sinister Secret Pulls Dakota Johnson Into a Nightmare
Rosario Dawson Reveals She Was Cut From Spider-Man Brand New Day Claire temple MCU Erik Sommers Chris Mckenna

Marvel

Rosario Dawson Reveals She Was Cut From ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’
Roger Federer’s Fortune Takes $74 Million Hit as On Shares Crash On Holding The Roger Shoe

News

Roger Federer’s Fortune Takes $74 Million Hit as On Shares Crash
The Brink of War Jeff Daniels as Ronald Reagan Jared Harris Mikhail Gorbachev

Hollywood

‘The Brink of War’: Jeff Daniels as Ronald Reagan and Jared Harris’ Mikhail Gorbachev in Nuclear Summit Drama
Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Sonic, Persona 5 and Minecraft Collabs Teased Epic Games

Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4: Sonic, Persona 5 and Minecraft Collabs Teased
AI Is Coming for India’s Tobacco Auctions Could Change How Farmers Get Paid Constems AI

Agriculture

AI Is Coming for India’s Tobacco Auctions: Could Change How Farmers Get Paid Constems AI
To Top
Loading...