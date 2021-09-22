Centre launches National Single Window System for investors, businesses

Union Commerce and Industry minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday launched the National Single Window System (NSWS), a one-stop portal for investors seeking approvals & clearances. The portal currently hosts approvals across 18 central departments and 9 states, and another 14 central departments and 5 states will be added by end-December.









Speaking at the launch event, Mr Goyal said, the new portal will usher in freedom from the legacy of running to government offices for approvals and registrations.

“This is freedom from bureaucracy and from windows within windows. This is a big step towards Ease of Doing Business. Nobody wants to be a detriment to doing business. This is a giant leap towards making India truly Aatmanirbhar,” the minister said.

Goyal added that all solutions will be there for all at one click of the mouse through ‘End to End’ facilitation.

He further said this would bring transparency, accountability & responsiveness in the ecosystem and all information will.be available on a single dashboard. An applicant Dashboard would be there to apply, track & respond to queries.

The portal will also provide investors services such as know-your-approval (KYA), common registration, state registration, document repository, and e-communication. KYA service is an intelligent information wizard that generates a list of approvals required by any business to commence operations.

The National Single Window System is envisioned to address information asymmetry, duplication of information submitted across platforms and authorities and inefficient tracking of approvals and registration faced by investors.

Also Read: LifeCell secures Rs 255 cr in funding led by Orbimed Asia

The beta version of the portal is open to all stakeholders and the public.

An official release said the portal will progressively onboard a greater number of approvals and licences, based on user/industry feedback.