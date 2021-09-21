LifeCell secures Rs 255 cr in funding led by Orbimed Asia

Leading stem cell bank LifeCell International on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 255 crore in a funding round led by healthcare investment firm OrbiMed Asia Partners IV. The founders of LifeCell also participated in the round, LifeCell International Pvt Ltd said in a statement. While OrbiMed Asia Partners IV has put in Rs 225 crore, existing partners have put in Rs 30 crore, it added.









“With demonstrated market leadership across segments, LifeCell seeks to further leverage its technological expertise, strong brand position, and wide network to foray into adjacent new categories like Fertility Heath and Cell-based therapeutics,” LifeCell International MD Mayur Abhaya said. These funds will help accelerate this agenda and further strengthen the company’s market position, he added.

OrbiMed Asia Senior Managing Director Sunny Sharma will join the Board of LifeCell upon closure of this transaction, LifeCell said. “LifeCell has built a trusted healthcare brand in maternal and newborn health through innovation and service. We are very excited to partner with Mayur and his team in the next stage of LifeCell’s growth,” Sharma said.