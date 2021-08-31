Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Centre releases Rs 13,386 cr to 25 states as RLB grant

Centre releases Rs 13,386 cr to 25 states as RLB grant

Business

Centre releases Rs 13,386 cr to 25 states as RLB grant

Press Trust of India
Published on

The Finance Ministry on Tuesday said it has released about Rs 13,386 crore to 25 states for providing grants to rural local bodies (RLBs). Tied grants are released to the rural local bodies (RLBs) for improving two services — Sanitation and maintenance of open-defecation free (ODF) status and supply of drinking water, rainwater harvesting and water recycling.



The Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance, has on Monday released an amount of Rs 13,385.70 crore to 25 States for providing grants to the Rural Local Bodies, the ministry said in a statement. This grant-in-aid is the first instalment of Tied grants of the year 2021-22. The grants have been released as per the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission.

Also read: Two wheeler financing startup OTO Capital mops up USD 6 mn in Series A

Tied grants are meant to ensure the availability of additional funds to the rural local bodies over and above the funds allocated by the Centre and states for sanitation and drinking water under the Centrally Sponsored Schemes. The states are required to transfer the grants to the rural local bodies within 10 working days of their receipt from the Union Government. Any delay beyond 10 working days requires the state governments to release the grants with interest.


Related Topics:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Maruti Suzuki's Sep production to be affected due to semiconductor shortage

Maruti Suzuki’s Sep production to be affected due to semiconductor shortage
By August 31, 2021
Centre's Gatishakti programme to create huge job opportunities

Centre’s Gatishakti programme to create huge job opportunities
By August 31, 2021
Regional cinema set to take over Bollywood with more films for release in 2021

Regional cinema set to over take Bollywood with more films for release in 2021
By August 31, 2021
Ampere Vehicles achieves landmark 1-lakh EV customer base across 400 towns

Electric Vehicle

Ampere Vehicles achieves landmark 1-lakh EV customer base across 400 towns
B2B startup Apnaklub gets USD 3 mn in funding from Sequoia Capital India's Surge

Funding News

B2B startup Apnaklub gets USD 3 mn in funding from Sequoia Capital India’s Surge
Climate change is affecting every region on Earth in multiple ways: IPCC Report

Environment

Climate change is affecting every region on Earth in multiple ways: IPCC Report
To Top
Loading...