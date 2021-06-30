Amazon Day Delivery feature for prime subscribers launched:

Amazon India has announced an ‘Amazon Day Delivery’ feature, for all the Prime members. The new delivery option will allow all Amazon Prime subscribers to choose one day to get all their weekly purchases delivered together.









“Amazon Day also makes it easier to get purchases grouped and delivered together resulting in fewer trips to the customer location, thus a reduction of carbon emissions. The delivery option is one among Amazon’s many sustainability initiatives to help achieve Shipment Zero, the company’s global vision to make all Amazon shipments net-zero carbon, with 50 per cent of all shipments net-zero by 2030,” Amazon said in a statement.

Apart from customer convenince, this feature is also expected “to make it easier to get purchases delivered together instead of having a delivery executive make multiple trips for multiple orders, thus reducing carbon emissions”.

“The delivery option is one among Amazon’s many sustainability initiatives to help achieve Shipment Zero, the company’s global vision to make all Amazon shipments net-zero carbon, with 50% of all shipments net-zero by 2030,” Amazon India said. It is an addition to the unlimited fast, free delivery benefits Prime members already enjoy.

All the Prime members will find the Amazon Day delivery option in the checkout section. When you checkout, make sure you select the Amazon Day delivery option instead of the free Prime delivery option. Customers can then order throughout the week and get their items delivered for free on their chosen day of the week. This day can also be changed to another one