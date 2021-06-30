Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Amazon Day Delivery feature for prime subscribers launched: All you need to know

Amazon Day Delivery feature for prime subscribers launched:

Business

Amazon Day Delivery feature for prime subscribers launched: All you need to know

Rakesh Jha
Published on

Amazon India has announced an ‘Amazon Day Delivery’ feature, for all the Prime members. The new delivery option will allow all Amazon Prime subscribers to choose one day to get all their weekly purchases delivered together.




“Amazon Day also makes it easier to get purchases grouped and delivered together resulting in fewer trips to the customer location, thus a reduction of carbon emissions. The delivery option is one among Amazon’s many sustainability initiatives to help achieve Shipment Zero, the company’s global vision to make all Amazon shipments net-zero carbon, with 50 per cent of all shipments net-zero by 2030,” Amazon said in a statement.

Apart from customer convenince, this feature is also expected “to make it easier to get purchases delivered together instead of having a delivery executive make multiple trips for multiple orders, thus reducing carbon emissions”.

“The delivery option is one among Amazon’s many sustainability initiatives to help achieve Shipment Zero, the company’s global vision to make all Amazon shipments net-zero carbon, with 50% of all shipments net-zero by 2030,” Amazon India said. It is an addition to the unlimited fast, free delivery benefits Prime members already enjoy.

Also Read: Edtech platform Quizizz mops up USD 31.5 mn in series B funding round

All the Prime members will find the Amazon Day delivery option in the checkout section. When you checkout, make sure you select the Amazon Day delivery option instead of the free Prime delivery option. Customers can then order throughout the week and get their items delivered for free on their chosen day of the week. This day can also be changed to another one


Related Topics:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Amazon India to invest more in OTT space, eyes tier II markets for prime

Amazon India to invest more in OTT space, eyes tier II markets for prime
By June 30, 2021
Swiggy COO Vivek Sunder to step down; CEO Majety to oversee role

Swiggy COO Vivek Sunder to step down; CEO Majety to oversee role
By June 30, 2021
FCI, startups join hands to develop simple, handy grain-testing equipment

FCI, startups join hands to develop simple, handy grain-testing equipment
By June 30, 2021
Realme unveils dual SIM 5G smartphone, smart TVs

Technology

Realme unveils dual SIM 5G smartphone, smart TVs
Cryptic tweet and plunging Bitcoin shows Elon Musk is controlling the crypto market

Cryptocurrency

Cryptic tweet and plunging Bitcoin shows Elon Musk is controlling the crypto market
NASA set for two new missions to Venus

Space Plunge

NASA set for two new missions to Venus
To Top
Loading...