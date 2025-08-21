Connect with us

Gordon Ramsay Opens First Restaurant in India With Beef-Free Street Burger

Gordon Ramsay Opens First Restaurant in India With Beef-Free Street Burger

Gordon Ramsay Opens First Restaurant in India With Beef-Free Street Burger

Michelin-starred chef Gordon Ramsay has officially entered the Indian dining scene, launching his first restaurant in the country at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi. The new Street Burger outlet marks Gordon Ramsay’s debut in India, offering travelers a taste of his global fast-casual brand with a menu specially adapted for Indian cultural and culinary traditions.

A Strategic Debut at Delhi Airport

The 60-seater restaurant began serving this week, located inside one of the busiest airports in the world. In 2024, Delhi Airport handled nearly 78 million passengers, making it a prime location for Ramsay’s venture. According to the chef’s team, the airport was chosen for its unique mix of high passenger traffic and an audience seeking premium yet quick dining options.



“Indian airports are the new stage for our culinary journey, and we are excited to see how travellers embrace these vibrant, flavour-intense dining experiences,” said Andy Wenlock, CEO of Gordon Ramsay Restaurants Global.

A Menu Without Beef, But Full of Flavor

While Street Burger outlets worldwide are known for beef-based gourmet burgers, the Delhi menu has been entirely reimagined without beef to align with local laws and customs. Cow slaughter and beef consumption are banned in Delhi, where cows are considered sacred in Hindu tradition.

Instead, diners can expect creative twists on Ramsay’s signature items. Highlights include:

  • Tandoori Paneer Burger – featuring spiced paneer, Greek yoghurt, and curry mayo.

  • Butternut Bhaji Burger – paired with mango chutney and coriander-mint yoghurt.

  • Gordon’s Fried Chicken (GFC) Burger – a chef-inspired take on crispy fried chicken.

  • Loaded sides like Hotter than Hell Fries, molten cheese smothered with spicy sauces.

  • Classic British-inspired desserts such as Sticky Toffee Pudding, alongside milkshakes and vegan options.

 

Expanding in India’s Travel Hubs

The launch is part of a partnership between Gordon Ramsay Restaurants Global and Travel Food Services (TFS), one of India’s largest airport dining operators. The collaboration is designed to bring Gordon Ramsay’s chef-driven approach to fast-casual dining in high-traffic locations.

According to reports, Street Burger’s arrival in Delhi is just the beginning. At least five more Ramsay-branded outlets are expected to open across Indian airports by 2027, further expanding his global footprint.

Global Expansion With Local Roots

Street Burger first launched in London in 2020 and has since grown across the UK and into South Korea, where Ramsay partnered with Samsung Welstory to provide meals at corporate cafeterias nationwide. Now, with India as its latest frontier, the brand is positioning itself at the intersection of international quality and local flavor.

“Indian travellers today expect global-quality dining that’s fast, relevant and elevated,” said Varun Kapur, managing director of TFS.

From paneer burgers to molten cheese fries, Gordon Ramsay’s Delhi debut signals more than just a new airport eatery—it’s a strategic move into one of the fastest-growing dining markets in the world. With bold flavors tailored to Indian palates and a setting built for high-speed travellers, Gordon Ramsay’s Street Burger India could be the beginning of a fiery new chapter for global airport dining.


