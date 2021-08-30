Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Go Airlines gets Sebi’s approval for Rs 3,600 crore IPO

Go Airlines gets Sebi's approval for Rs 3,600 crore IPO

Business

Go Airlines gets Sebi’s approval for Rs 3,600 crore IPO

Press Trust of India
Published on

Budget carrier Go Airlines, which has rebranded itself as ‘Go First’, has received market regulator Sebi’s go-ahead for an initial public offer worth Rs 3,600 crore. The airline plans to garner up to Rs 3,600 crore through sale of shares, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP). It also plans to raise up to Rs 1,500 crore by way of a pre-IPO (Initial Public Offer) placement.




The carrier, which filed its preliminary papers for the IPO in May, received its observations on August 26, according to Sebi’s latest update on processing status of the draft offer documents. The information was updated on August 27 and made public on Monday.

In Sebi parlance, issuance of observations implies its go-ahead for the IPO. In June, Sebi had kept in abeyance the processing of Go Airlines’ draft papers for the initial share sale.

From the net IPO proceeds, the airline plans to utilise over Rs 2,015.81 crore towards pre-payment or scheduled repayment of all or a portion of certain outstanding borrowings, according to the DRHP.

An amount of Rs 279.26 crore would be for “replacement of letter of credits, which are issued to certain aircraft lessors towards securing lease rental payments and future maintenance of aircraft, with cash deposit”.

Further, the carrier plan to repay dues of Rs 254.93 crore to Indian Oil Corporation for fuel supplied to it, as per the DRHP.

The Wadia group owns 73.33 per cent stake in the carrier while the remaining shareholding is with other entities, including Baymanco Investments Ltd. The latter holds 21.05 per cent stake.

Also Read: Airtel board approves up to Rs 21,000-crore fundraising via rights issue

Other are Sea Wind Investment and Trading Company Ltd (3.76 per cent shareholding), Heera Holdings & Leasing Pvt Ltd, Nidhivan Investments & Trading Company Pvt Ltd and Sahara Investments Pvt Ltd — all the four entities have 0.62 per cent stake each in the airline.

Global coordinators and Book Running Lead Managers to the issue are ICICI Securities, Citi and Morgan Stanley.

At present, three scheduled carriers are listed on the domestic bourses. They are IndiGo, SpiceJet and Jet Airways.

Jet Airways, which shuttered operations in April 2019, is undergoing insolvency resolution process. In June, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved a resolution plan for the airline by Jalan Kalrock consortium.


Related Topics:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Several government agencies back Tesla’s proposal for reduction in import duty

Several government agencies back Tesla’s proposal for reduction in import duty
By August 30, 2021
Go Airlines gets Sebi's approval for Rs 3,600 crore IPO

Go Airlines gets Sebi’s approval for Rs 3,600 crore IPO
By August 30, 2021
Airtel's fund raise to fortify competitive position, give ammo for 5G: Analysts

Airtel’s fund raise to fortify competitive position, give ammo for 5G: Analysts
By August 30, 2021
Ampere Vehicles achieves landmark 1-lakh EV customer base across 400 towns

Electric Vehicle

Ampere Vehicles achieves landmark 1-lakh EV customer base across 400 towns
B2B startup Apnaklub gets USD 3 mn in funding from Sequoia Capital India's Surge

Funding News

B2B startup Apnaklub gets USD 3 mn in funding from Sequoia Capital India’s Surge
From Netrikann to Kuruthi, 9 exciting Indian OTT releases in August

Movies & Documentaries

From Netrikann to Kuruthi, 9 exciting Indian OTT releases in August
To Top
Loading...