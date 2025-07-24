Universal Music Group — Label Behind Taylor Swift and Drake — Files for Landmark U.S. Stock Listing

Universal Music Group (UMG), the global music behemoth behind chart-topping artists like Taylor Swift, Drake, Billie Eilish, and Lady Gaga, has filed to go public in the United States, signaling a seismic shift in the global music industry.

Universal Music Group (UMG), already listed on the Euronext Amsterdam stock exchange with a nearly €50 billion valuation, is now seeking to expand its financial footprint by filing for a U.S. stock market listing. The move, confirmed via a confidential filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), has ignited speculation about what could be one of the year’s most closely watched public offerings.

While the music label did not disclose the size of the planned U.S. offering or its fundraising targets, the confidential nature of the filing allows UMG to test market interest discreetly before making details public.

A Global Powerhouse Goes Bigger

UMG owns some of the most iconic record labels in history, including Motown Records, Capitol Music Group, and Interscope Records. Its superstar roster also includes Ariana Grande, Harry Styles, and The Beatles, along with Drake, Taylor Swift, reflecting a deep bench of cross-generational musical influence.







This potential stock listing and UMG IPO follows rising market enthusiasm as both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite reached record highs earlier this week, signalling investor appetite is strong — especially in sectors tied to entertainment and streaming.

The move is being backed by billionaire investor Bill Ackman, whose hedge fund Pershing Square is a major UMG shareholder. Bill Ackman has previously championed a U.S. listing, claiming it would “greatly improve trading liquidity for the shares” and unlock untapped shareholder value.

Music Meets Market Timing

UMG’s stock listing timing couldn’t be more strategic. The global music industry is riding a wave of digital transformation, from streaming to social media syncs. In 2024, UMG found itself in a high-stakes royalty dispute with TikTok, resulting in the temporary removal of music from the platform. A resolution was reached in May 2024, re-establishing UMG’s dominance across digital channels.

A U.S. listing of Universal Music Group could further amplify UMG’s reach and valuation, giving it increased capital to invest in emerging artists, new technologies, and strategic acquisitions.

What It Means for Music and Investors

UMG’s U.S. debut could also pave the way for a wave of music industry IPOs. Analysts say it reflects how legacy entertainment giants are adapting to modern investor sentiment, where brand value, digital engagement, and intellectual property are increasingly seen as blue-chip assets.

With the likes of Taylor Swift and Drake under its umbrella, Universal Music’s potential Wall Street success could redefine how music intersects with the stock market.