Govt focusing on public expenditure to propel growth: FM

Business

Press Trust of India
Published on

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said that the effort of the government over the years has been to increase public expenditure with a view to promote growth.



Speaking at the Post-Budget interactive session with the members of the industry chamber PHDCCI, the minister said that the government in the 2023-24 budget increased the capital expenditure by 33 per cent to Rs 10 lakh crore. “Consistently for the last three-four years, the emphasis has been given on public capital expenditure. We have kept that up in this budget…capital expenditure, clearly can be said as a real focus of this budget,” she said.

On a question of including petroleum products under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, the minister said it could be done if there is an agreement among the states. She further said that the states were being nudged to carry forward reforms in various sectors including power and also implement the ‘one nation, one ration card’ scheme.


