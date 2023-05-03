Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Gravita raises 34 million euros from two European financial institutions

Gravita raises 34 million euros from two European financial institutions

Business

Gravita raises 34 million euros from two European financial institutions

Press Trust of India
Published on

Recycling player Gravita India Ltd on Wednesday said it has raised 34 million euros loan facility from two European developmental financial institutions.



The loan has been granted after rigorous due diligence on various environmental, social and governance aspects at Gravita’s manufacturing subsidiaries, the company said in a statement. “…step-down subsidiary Gravita Netherlands BV has been provided 34 million euros ESG loan from SOCI T DE PROMOTION ET DE PARTICIPATION POUR LA COOP RATION ECONOMIQUE S.A. (Proparco) and Oesterreichische Entwicklungsbank AG (OeEB),” it said.

Also read: Funded by Kotak Securities, Fintech Firm BankSathi Closes FY23 with Net Revenue of Rs. 60 Crore

This facility enables Gravita’s offshore businesses to gain financial boost for its capex and working capital needs. The loan will be utilized to further strengthen Gravita’s sustainability initiatives. Jaipur-based Gravita is a leading recycling company with 11 manufacturing facilities across the globe having total capacity of 2.51 lakh MTPA.


Continue Reading
You may also like...
Related Topics:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Gravita raises 34 million euros from two European financial institutions

Gravita raises 34 million euros from two European financial institutions
By May 3, 2023
Airfares likely to rise as Go First cancellations reduce capacity: TAAI

Airfares likely to rise as Go First cancellations reduce capacity: TAAI
By May 3, 2023
Zoom gets pan-India telecom licence

Zoom gets pan-India telecom licence
By May 3, 2023
'Innovation in healthcare can offer resilience against pandemics'

COVID19

Innovation in healthcare can offer resilience against pandemics’
Radius Synergies Recognized with the Prestigious Certificate Of Merit for Smart Startup Of The Year

Startups

Radius Synergies Recognized with the Prestigious Certificate Of Merit for Smart Startup Of The Year
Video telematics platform Lightmetrics raises USD 8.5 mn

Funding News

Video telematics platform Lightmetrics raises USD 8.5 mn
To Top
Loading...