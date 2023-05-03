Gravita raises 34 million euros from two European financial institutions

Recycling player Gravita India Ltd on Wednesday said it has raised 34 million euros loan facility from two European developmental financial institutions.









The loan has been granted after rigorous due diligence on various environmental, social and governance aspects at Gravita’s manufacturing subsidiaries, the company said in a statement. “…step-down subsidiary Gravita Netherlands BV has been provided 34 million euros ESG loan from SOCI T DE PROMOTION ET DE PARTICIPATION POUR LA COOP RATION ECONOMIQUE S.A. (Proparco) and Oesterreichische Entwicklungsbank AG (OeEB),” it said.

This facility enables Gravita’s offshore businesses to gain financial boost for its capex and working capital needs. The loan will be utilized to further strengthen Gravita’s sustainability initiatives. Jaipur-based Gravita is a leading recycling company with 11 manufacturing facilities across the globe having total capacity of 2.51 lakh MTPA.