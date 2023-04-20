Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

HDFC Bank appoints Kaizad Bharucha as deputy managing director

HDFC Bank appoints Kaizad Bharucha as deputy managing director

Banking

HDFC Bank appoints Kaizad Bharucha as deputy managing director

Press Trust of India
Published on

HDFC Bank on Thursday said it has appointed Kaizad Bharucha as deputy managing director and Bhavesh Zaveri as executive director for three years.



These appointments have been made after clearance from the Reserve Bank of India, HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing. The RBI, in its communication dated April 19, 2023, has approved the appointment of Kaizad Bharucha as Deputy Managing Director of the bank for three years with effect from April 19, it added.

Also read: Tata Power to install 20 EV charging stations in Coimbatore

Besides, it also approved the appointment of Bhavesh Zaveri as executive director of the bank for a similar term with effect from April 19, 2023. Further, it said, a meeting of the Board of Directors will be convened in due course to give effect to the appointments.


Related Topics:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

IndiGrid raises Rs 1,140 cr via bonds

IndiGrid raises Rs 1,140 cr via bonds
By April 20, 2023
HDFC Bank appoints Kaizad Bharucha as deputy managing director

HDFC Bank appoints Kaizad Bharucha as deputy managing director
By April 20, 2023
Tata Power to install 20 EV charging stations in Coimbatore

Tata Power to install 20 EV charging stations in Coimbatore
By April 20, 2023
'Innovation in healthcare can offer resilience against pandemics'

COVID19

Innovation in healthcare can offer resilience against pandemics’
Visa application volume from New Delhi touches 80% of the pre-pandemic levels in 2022

Business

Visa applications from New Delhi touch 80% of pre-pandemic levels
PrepInsta appoints ex Examly, Ramkumar G as National Lead – Strategic Alliances

Business

PrepInsta appoints Ramkumar G as National Lead, Strategic Alliances
To Top
Loading...