Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

India to resume scheduled international flights from Dec 15: Aviation Ministry

India to resume scheduled international flights from Dec 15: Aviation Ministry

Business

India to resume scheduled international flights from Dec 15: Aviation Ministry

Press Trust of India
Published on

Scheduled international flights to and from India will be resumed from December 15, the Civil Aviation Ministry said on Friday. Scheduled international flights have been suspended in India since March 23 last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



However, special international passenger flights have been operating since July last year under air bubble arrangements formed with approximately 28 countries.

Also read: VIL demonstrates around 4 Gbps 5G data speed during trial

In an order, the Civil Aviation Ministry stated: “The matter of resumption of scheduled commercial international passenger services to and from India has been examined in consultation with the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and it has been decided that scheduled commercial international passenger services to and from India may be resumed from December 15, 2021.”


Related Topics:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Auto-rickshaw services provided through e-commerce platforms to attract 5% GST

Auto-rickshaw services provided through e-commerce platforms to attract 5% GST
By November 26, 2021
India to resume scheduled international flights from Dec 15: Aviation Ministry

India to resume scheduled international flights from Dec 15: Aviation Ministry
By November 26, 2021
Legalising MSP would disrupt market equilibrium: Experts

Legalising MSP would disrupt market equilibrium: Experts
By November 26, 2021
Insurtech startup Acko  turns unicorn after $255  million fundraising round

Funding News

Insurtech startup Acko  turns unicorn after $255  million fundraising round
MakeMyTrip ties up with Amazon Pay to offer travel services

Business

MakeMyTrip ties up with Amazon Pay to offer travel services
Logistics major Delhivery files for USD 997 million IPO with SEBI

Business

Logistics major Delhivery files for USD 997 million IPO with SEBI
To Top
Loading...