Who Is Alex Murdaugh? Inside the Netflix True Crime Figure Whose Murder Convictions Were Overturned

In a unanimous ruling, the South Carolina Supreme Court overturned Murdaugh’s murder convictions due to misconduct involving former Colleton County Clerk of Court Rebecca Hill. According to court findings, Hill improperly influenced jurors during the trial by allegedly making comments suggesting they should closely watch Murdaugh’s testimony and not trust the defense’s arguments.

The shocking legal saga surrounding Alex Murdaugh has taken another dramatic turn after South Carolina’s Supreme Court overturned his 2023 murder convictions. The disgraced former lawyer, whose story became the focus of Netflix’s hit true crime documentary Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal, was previously sentenced to life in prison for the murders of his wife and son.

The ruling has reignited public interest in one of America’s most infamous true crime cases, which also inspired Hulu’s dramatized series Murdaugh: Death in the Family.

Who Is Alex Murdaugh?

Alex Murdaugh was once a prominent personal injury attorney from a powerful legal family in South Carolina’s Lowcountry region. For generations, the Murdaugh family held major influence in the state’s legal system, building wealth, status, and political connections.

Before his downfall, Alex Murdaugh lived what appeared to be a privileged life with his wife Maggie and sons Buster and Paul. However, behind the scenes, financial scandals and personal issues were beginning to surface.

Investigators later uncovered allegations involving opioid addiction, insurance fraud, embezzlement, and the misuse of millions of dollars from clients and associates. Several mysterious deaths linked to the family also drew national attention, including the deaths of family housekeeper Gloria Satterfield and 19-year-old Mallory Beach, who died in a 2019 boating accident involving Paul Murdaugh.

The Murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh

On June 7, 2021, Alex Murdaugh called emergency services claiming he had discovered the bodies of his wife Maggie and youngest son Paul near the dog kennels at the family’s hunting estate in Islandton, South Carolina.

Both victims had been shot multiple times with different firearms.

Initially, Alex Murdaugh denied involvement and told investigators he had been visiting his mother at the time of the killings. However, cellphone data and video evidence later placed him at the scene shortly before the murders occurred.

Prosecutors argued during the highly publicized six-week trial that Murdaugh killed his wife and son to distract from mounting financial crimes that were on the verge of exposure.

In 2023, a jury convicted Murdaugh of both murders, and he received two consecutive life sentences without parole.

Why Were the Convictions Overturned?

In a unanimous ruling, the South Carolina Supreme Court overturned Murdaugh’s murder convictions due to misconduct involving former Colleton County Clerk of Court Rebecca Hill.

According to court findings, Hill improperly influenced jurors during the trial by allegedly making comments suggesting they should closely watch Murdaugh’s testimony and not trust the defense’s arguments.

The justices ruled that Hill “placed her fingers on the scales of justice,” compromising Murdaugh’s constitutional right to a fair and impartial trial.

Hill’s conduct had already been under scrutiny following the publication of her book about the trial, which was later withdrawn amid plagiarism accusations. She has since pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including misconduct in office, obstruction of justice, and perjury.

Will Alex Murdaugh Be Released?

Despite the overturned murder convictions, Alex Murdaugh will remain in prison because of his separate financial crime convictions. He is currently serving additional federal and state sentences totaling decades behind bars.

South Carolina prosecutors have confirmed they plan to retry Murdaugh for the murders of Maggie and Paul.