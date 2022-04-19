Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

IndiaMART makes Rs 7.5 crore investment in Truckhall Pvt Ltd

IndiaMART makes Rs 7.5 crore investment in Truckhall Pvt Ltd

Business

IndiaMART makes Rs 7.5 crore investment in Truckhall Pvt Ltd

Rakesh Jha
Published on

IndiaMART, India’s largest B2B marketplace, via its wholly owned subsidiary Tradezeal Online Private Limited, has made an investment of approximately INR 7.5 Crores to purchase compulsorily convertible debentures (CCDs) of Truckhall Private Limited (‘Superprocure’).




Superprocure is a SaaS platform that digitizes the entire freight sourcing and dispatch monitoring system of the logistics department of an organization. It allows logistics departments to find the best possible rates through a transparent bidding and auction structure, thus saving costs.

The unified platform offers full and real-time visibility to all events across the entire dispatch cycle, from indenting to delivery, via alerts, dashboards and reports, which improves collaboration and the control tower that makes on the spot decision making easier.

IndiaMART had previously led the seed investment round of Superprocure in April 2022, in which it had invested Rs 9.68 Crores as primary capital into the company, and had purchased existing investor securities worth Rs 1.33 Crores via a secondary share purchase.

Speaking on the investment, Mr. Dinesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO of IndiaMART said “Last year we led the seed investment round into
based on our confidence in the team’s expertise and ability to develop a unified SaaS product which allows enterprises to bring all stakeholders on one platform, and manage all parts of their logistics operations. Since then, the team has validated the product, and marquee enterprise customers across industries are now relying on the platform to reduce freight costs and improve supply chain efficiencies. We are excited to partner with the Superprocure team and support them on their next phase of growth”.

Also Read: How Arya Collateral Warehousing Services is building a profitable business in a very tough Indian Agri Market

Commenting on the fundraise, Anup Agrawal, CEO and Co-founder of Superprocure said “SuperProcure is an integrated logistics platform for end to end digitalization, automation & collaboration across stakeholders to achieve efficiency, visibility, and resilience across logistics processes. It empowers logistics team to optimise freight cost and service customers better. We are excited to double down on our partnership with IndiaMART, and are looking forward to utilizing their expertise and funding to help us enhance the product and reach more enterprises”.


Related Topics:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

IMF cuts India's growth forecast to 8.2 per cent in FY23

IMF cuts India’s growth forecast to 8.2 per cent in FY23
By April 20, 2022
Future Enterprises defaults on Rs 29.33 cr interest payment for NCDs

Future Enterprises defaults on Rs 29.33 cr interest payment for NCDs
By April 20, 2022
90+ My Tuition App named Edu-Tech Icon of the Year

90+ My Tuition App named Edu-Tech Icon of the Year
By April 19, 2022
Games24x7 raises $75 million in funding led by Malabar Investments

Funding News

Games24x7 raises $75 million in funding led by Malabar Investments
Yuga Labs raises USD 450 million to build an NFT metaverse

Cryptocurrency

Yuga Labs raises USD 450 million to build an NFT metaverse
Cybersecurity startup Technisanct receives fresh investment

Funding News

Cybersecurity startup Technisanct receives fresh investment
To Top
Loading...