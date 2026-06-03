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Sam Levinson Reveals Drake’s Key Role in ‘Euphoria’ Success as HBO Series Officially Ends

Sam Levinson Reveals Drake’s Key Role in ‘Euphoria’ Success as HBO Series Officially Ends

HBO

Sam Levinson Reveals Drake’s Key Role in ‘Euphoria’ Success as HBO Series Officially Ends

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The creative force behind HBO’s groundbreaking drama Euphoria has revealed that rapper and entrepreneur Drake played a significant role in helping the series gain momentum during its earliest stages. Speaking on a recent podcast interview following the show’s season three finale, creator and director Sam Levinson shared new details about Drake’s involvement as an executive producer, describing the Canadian superstar as one of the project’s earliest and most influential supporters.

Sam Levinson explained that Drake reviewed the scripts before the show premiered and quickly became a vocal advocate for the series at a time when HBO executives were still evaluating its future.

Drake’s Endorsement Boosted Confidence

According to Sam Levinson, Drake’s decision to join the production team as an executive producer gave the project added credibility during a crucial development period. At the time, Euphoria was pushing creative boundaries with its storytelling, themes, and visual style. Levinson suggested that Drake’s enthusiasm for the scripts helped reassure decision-makers that the show had significant cultural potential.

Rather than being deeply involved in script development or creative direction, Drake primarily contributed through promotional support and industry influence.

Sam Levinson noted that every ambitious project needs advocates who can inspire confidence among networks, investors, and audiences, and Drake fulfilled that role for Euphoria.

Drake with Sam Levinson and Euphoria Team

Drake with Sam Levinson, Zendaya, and the Euphoria Team

A Natural Fit for Television

Drake’s involvement with the HBO drama was not entirely unexpected.

Before becoming one of the world’s biggest music stars, Drake built his early career as an actor on the Canadian teen series Degrassi. His experience in television and entertainment production later expanded into executive producing projects such as the reboot of Top Boy.

His connection to youth-focused storytelling and contemporary culture aligned naturally with Euphoria, which became one of HBO’s most talked-about and influential series.

Over the years, the show developed a passionate fan base while earning critical acclaim for its performances, cinematography, and exploration of modern adolescence.

‘Euphoria’ Officially Comes to an End

Sam Levinson also confirmed that Euphoria has officially concluded following its third season finale, bringing an end to a series that helped define a generation of television viewers.

The announcement marks the conclusion of a seven-year run that transformed several cast members into global stars and became a major cultural phenomenon.

While speculation about the future of the franchise had circulated for months, the confirmation provides closure for fans who have followed the story since its debut in 2019.

Drake Continues Strong Momentum

The revelation about Drake’s role in Euphoria comes during another successful period in the artist’s career.

His latest album, ICEMAN, continues to perform strongly on music charts and streaming platforms, further cementing his position as one of the most influential figures in entertainment.

Although his contribution to Euphoria largely occurred behind the scenes, Levinson’s comments highlight how Drake’s early belief in the project helped support one of HBO’s most successful dramas before it became a global phenomenon.

  • Sam Levinson Reveals Drake’s Key Role in ‘Euphoria’ Success as HBO Series Officially Ends
  • Sam Levinson Reveals Drake’s Key Role in ‘Euphoria’ Success as HBO Series Officially Ends

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