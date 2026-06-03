Trump Threatens New Tariffs on 60 Trading Partners Over Forced Labour Concerns

Countries facing the highest proposed tariffs include China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, and Switzerland, while the UK, EU, Canada, Mexico, and Taiwan would face lower rates.

Donald Trump has unveiled a new tariff proposal targeting around 60 trading partners, including the United Kingdom, European Union, Canada, Australia, Japan, India, and China. The move marks the latest effort by the administration to revive its aggressive trade agenda while addressing concerns about imports allegedly linked to forced labour practices.

The proposed tariffs would range from 10% to 12.5% and could affect billions of dollars in global trade if implemented. The announcement has already triggered criticism from several key US allies and trading partners.

Forced Labour at the Center of Trade Dispute

According to the Office of the United States Trade Representative, the tariffs stem from investigations conducted under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974. The administration argues that many countries have failed to adequately prevent goods produced through forced labour from entering international supply chains.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said the inability of major trading partners to address forced labour creates unfair competition for American workers and businesses.

The administration believes stronger trade measures are necessary to create a level playing field and encourage stricter enforcement of labour standards worldwide.

EU and UK Push Back

The European Union responded quickly to the proposal, arguing that tariffs are not the appropriate tool for addressing forced labour concerns. EU officials emphasized that the bloc already has legislation targeting forced labour imports, with broader enforcement measures scheduled to take effect in 2027.

European leaders also stressed that the proposed tariffs could conflict with previous trade understandings reached between Washington and Brussels.

Meanwhile, the UK government highlighted existing legislation such as the Modern Slavery Act, stating that Britain has already taken significant steps to combat forced labour within global supply chains.

British officials indicated they remain engaged in discussions with the US administration and do not expect immediate changes to existing trade arrangements.

A New Strategy After Legal Setbacks

The proposal comes after multiple legal challenges weakened earlier Trump tariff initiatives. Earlier court rulings questioned the legality of broad-based tariffs introduced under previous trade measures.

Trade analysts view the forced labour framework as an alternative legal pathway that could allow the administration to pursue its protectionist policies while navigating recent court restrictions.

Observers note that tariffs have long been a cornerstone of Trump’s economic strategy, which prioritizes domestic manufacturing, supply chain security, and reducing reliance on foreign imports.

Global Economic Implications

If enacted, the tariffs could increase trade tensions at a time when global supply chains remain sensitive to geopolitical uncertainty and slowing economic growth.

Countries facing the highest proposed tariffs include China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, and Switzerland, while the UK, EU, Canada, Mexico, and Taiwan would face lower rates.

The measures are currently subject to public consultation and review before any final decision is made.

As negotiations continue, businesses and governments around the world will be closely watching whether the proposal becomes another major chapter in Trump’s ongoing effort to reshape global trade relationships.