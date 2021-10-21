India’s textiles sector poised to achieve USD 100 bn exports: Jardosh

The Centre has set an ambitious target of achieving USD 100 billion from the country’s textiles exports in the next five years, Minister of State for Textiles Darshana Jardosh said on Thursday.









Addressing a CII event, the minister said, “The government has set a strong aspirational goal of achieving USD 100 billion from textiles exports in the next five years, and we will remain committed to ensuring the implementation of all development schemes and bring in many more schemes in pursuit of this aspiration”, according to a statement by the chamber.

The government has already announced the MITRA (Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel) scheme to attract new investments and build mega textile parks in the country. Other significant initiatives include the launch of the PLI scheme to achieve manufacturing excellence and RoDTEP to enhance export competitiveness.

The minister was speaking at the inauguration of TEXCON.

