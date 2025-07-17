Onetab.ai Raises New Funding For AI-Driven Software Development

Onetab.ai, the country’s first AI-powered Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) assistant, has raised an undisclosed round of funding. The round was led by Hyperscope Limited Fund and Singapore-based Elrise, signaling growing global confidence in Onetab’s mission to transform how software is built.

This new funding comes on the heels of Onetab.ai’s $3.3 million seed round and reaffirms its commitment to building AI-driven solutions that streamline and accelerate software development. The capital infusion will fuel further innovation of the Onetab AI Agent, a revolutionary platform designed to make developers more efficient by automating and simplifying every phase of the SDLC — from planning and coding to testing, deployment, and collaboration.







Onetab AI Agent: A New Era for Developers

At the core of Onetab.ai’s success is its flagship product, the Onetab AI Agent — an intuitive digital assistant that empowers developers to manage tasks, generate code, automate testing, and collaborate through simple natural language prompts. By eliminating repetitive tasks and delivering real-time insights, the AI Agent significantly reduces development time and boosts productivity across teams.

“Our vision is to enable developers and enterprises to build faster, smarter, and more efficiently,” said Saket Dandotia, CEO and Co-Founder of Onetab.ai. “With the strategic backing of Hyperscope Limited and Elrise, we’re ready to scale globally and deepen the impact of our technology across industries.”

Scaling AI-Driven Development Globally

Currently used by over 50 enterprise clients worldwide, Onetab.ai has quickly established itself as a game-changer in the enterprise software development space. Its platform simplifies complex workflows, improves collaboration, and enables faster project delivery through AI-powered task automation and knowledge management.

The new investment will support Onetab.ai’s plans to:

Expand its global team and technical capabilities

Strengthen its presence in North America, Europe, and Southeast Asia

Introduce new tools that enhance developer experience and enterprise integration







A Growing Demand for Enterprise AI

The participation of Hyperscope Limited Fund and Elrise in this round underscores the increasing demand for AI tools that augment human capabilities in complex enterprise environments. As organizations worldwide seek to modernize their development pipelines, Onetab.ai is well-positioned to lead the next wave of intelligent, adaptive SDLC automation.

With this latest milestone, Onetab.ai is not just another startup — it’s shaping the future of how software is developed, deployed, and scaled.