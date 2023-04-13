Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

JACK&JONES India Steps into the Future with the METAVERSE Themed Capsule Collection

JACK&JONES India Steps into the Future with the METAVERSE Themed Capsule Collection_

Business

JACK&JONES India Steps into the Future with the METAVERSE Themed Capsule Collection

Press Trust of India
Published on

Bringing the best of high-street fashion in an all-new avatar, JACK&JONES unveils a Metaverse-themed capsule collection as part of their SPRING/SUMMER 2023 collection.



Bridging the gap between style and augmented reality, the new collection boasts an array of bright and playful colors that are ideal for Summer. This limited-edition capsule is an innovative play on 3D augmented reality, taking the shopping experience at JACK&JONES to an elevated digital realm.

Also read: Air India to deploy TaxiBots for A320 aircraft fleet at Delhi, Bengaluru airports

YouTube Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y_Vdktu4rD8


Fashion, much like technology, is advancing in ways that are bold, unpredictable, and limitless. Inspired by this thought the new Metaverse collection highlights a range of fresh new styles and designs, in bold hues with splashes of neon and reflective colors, they add a futuristic flair to all outfits. Taking a step forward to be the first ever fashion brand in India to give consumers a 360-degree experience at such a large scale, JACK&JONES has incorporated a technology led approach that allows consumers to step into a whole new world and avatar while trying on a garment from the collection. The new Metaverse themed capsule collection embraces the futuristic and high-tech aesthetics of virtual world and blurs the lines between the physical and virtual worlds.

Available in stores across India in early April 2023, the new JACK&JONES METAVERSE collection is now available in all stores and is priced at INR 1499 onwards. The in-store experience is not to be missed if one wants to encounter one-of-a-kind experience.
Visit www.jackjones.in for more information.


Continue Reading
You may also like...
Related Topics:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

NTPC Green Energy plans IPO this fiscal

NTPC Green Energy plans IPO this fiscal
By April 13, 2023
JACK&JONES India Steps into the Future with the METAVERSE Themed Capsule Collection_

JACK&JONES India Steps into the Future with the METAVERSE Themed Capsule Collection
By April 13, 2023
Air India to deploy TaxiBots for A320 aircraft fleet at Delhi, Bengaluru airports

Air India to deploy TaxiBots for A320 aircraft fleet at Delhi, Bengaluru airports
By April 13, 2023
HealthPlix Technologies raises USD 22 million in latest funding round

Funding News

HealthPlix Technologies raises USD 22 million in latest funding round
T.A.C Raises 100Cr In Series A Round Led by Sixth Sense Ventures

Funding News

T.A.C Raises 100Cr In Series A Round Led by Sixth Sense Ventures
Visa application volume from New Delhi touches 80% of the pre-pandemic levels in 2022

Business

Visa applications from New Delhi touch 80% of pre-pandemic levels
To Top
Loading...