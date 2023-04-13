JACK&JONES India Steps into the Future with the METAVERSE Themed Capsule Collection_

Bringing the best of high-street fashion in an all-new avatar, JACK&JONES unveils a Metaverse-themed capsule collection as part of their SPRING/SUMMER 2023 collection.
Bridging the gap between style and augmented reality, the new collection boasts an array of bright and playful colors that are ideal for Summer. This limited-edition capsule is an innovative play on 3D augmented reality, taking the shopping experience at JACK&JONES to an elevated digital realm.
YouTube Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y_Vdktu4rD8
Available in stores across India in early April 2023, the new JACK&JONES METAVERSE collection is now available in all stores and is priced at INR 1499 onwards. The in-store experience is not to be missed if one wants to encounter one-of-a-kind experience.
Visit www.jackjones.in for more information.