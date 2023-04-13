Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Air India to deploy TaxiBots for A320 aircraft fleet at Delhi, Bengaluru airports

Air India to deploy TaxiBots for A320 aircraft fleet at Delhi, Bengaluru airports

Business

Air India to deploy TaxiBots for A320 aircraft fleet at Delhi, Bengaluru airports

Press Trust of India
Published on

Air India will start TaxiBot operations for its A320 aircraft fleet at Delhi and Bengaluru airports, a move that has the potential to save up to 15,000 tonnes of jet fuel over three years.



The airline has entered into an agreement with KSU Aviation to launch the TaxiBot operations, according to a statement on Thursday. A semi-robotic equipment, the TaxiBot acts as an extension of an aircraft’s nose landing gear. It is used to tow aircraft from the airport terminal gate to the taxi-out point and to tow aircraft from the terminal gate after landing (taxi-in phase) without utilising the aircraft’s engines. This will cut down jet fuel consumption.

Also read: Avaada Energy bags 560 MW solar project to supply power in Maharashtra

“The adoption of TaxiBots envisages a potential saving of ~15,000 tonnes in fuel consumption over three years,” the statement said. Air India CEO & MD Campbell Wilson said the airline is constantly looking for ways to improve sustainability and manage its carbon footprint. “This collaboration with KSU will allow us to better assess the capabilities of TaxiBots, and potentially lead to greater deployment across Air India’s subsidiaries and other airports,” he said.


Related Topics:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

NTPC Green Energy plans IPO this fiscal

NTPC Green Energy plans IPO this fiscal
By April 13, 2023
JACK&JONES India Steps into the Future with the METAVERSE Themed Capsule Collection_

JACK&JONES India Steps into the Future with the METAVERSE Themed Capsule Collection
By April 13, 2023
Air India to deploy TaxiBots for A320 aircraft fleet at Delhi, Bengaluru airports

Air India to deploy TaxiBots for A320 aircraft fleet at Delhi, Bengaluru airports
By April 13, 2023
HealthPlix Technologies raises USD 22 million in latest funding round

Funding News

HealthPlix Technologies raises USD 22 million in latest funding round
T.A.C Raises 100Cr In Series A Round Led by Sixth Sense Ventures

Funding News

T.A.C Raises 100Cr In Series A Round Led by Sixth Sense Ventures
Visa application volume from New Delhi touches 80% of the pre-pandemic levels in 2022

Business

Visa applications from New Delhi touch 80% of pre-pandemic levels
To Top
Loading...