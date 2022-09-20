Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

KKR, Hero Group to invest $450 million in Hero Future Energies

KKR, Hero Group to invest $450 million in Hero Future Energies

Business

KKR, Hero Group to invest $450 million in Hero Future Energies

Press Trust of India
Published on

Global investment firm KKR and Hero Group will invest USD 450 million (around Rs 3,588 crore) in Hero Future Energies, a statement said on Tuesday.



Hero Future Energies is the renewable energy arm of the Hero Group. The investment will position Hero Future Energies (HFE) for continued growth and support its efforts to expand its renewable energy capacity and capabilities across technologies such as solar, wind, battery storage, and green hydrogen, and into new markets over time, the statement said. Through its range of solutions, HFE will also look to support companies in their efforts to decarbonize and transition towards sustainable energy sources to achieve their net zero emission goals.

Also read: Cyber attacks on Indian healthcare industry second highest in the world: CloudSEK

Founded in 2012, Hero Future Energies is a leading independent power producer (IPP) in India with a diversified portfolio of 1.6 GW of operating solar and wind projects. Hardik Shah, Partner at KKR, said, “We look forward to working closely with HFE’s management team and existing investors, including the Hero Group and IFC, to help HFE achieve its next phase of growth and contribute to the energy transition efforts in India and globally.”

KKR makes its investment from its Asia Pacific Infrastructure Fund. Rahul Munjal, Chairman & Managing Director of Hero Future Energies, said in the statement, “With this investment, HFE will work to accelerate India’s energy transition.” Since 2011, KKR has deployed over USD 15 billion in equity globally to invest in renewable assets, such as solar and wind, which have an operational power generation capacity of 23 GW, as of December 31, 2021.


Related Topics:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SpiceJet sends 80 pilots on 3-month leave without pay

SpiceJet sends 80 pilots on 3-month leave without pay
By September 20, 2022
eVolt India, Indian Oil Corporation tie up for installation of 75 EV charging stations

eVolt India, Indian Oil Corporation tie up for installation of 75 EV charging stations
By September 20, 2022
Govt promoting use of new farm technologies: Tomar

Govt promoting use of new farm technologies: Tomar
By September 20, 2022
Awign raises $15 mn in funding round co-led by Bertelsmann India, Amicus Capital

Funding News

Awign raises $15 mn in funding round co-led by Bertelsmann India, Amicus Capital
Time for Indian SaaS startups to go global

Startups

Time for Indian SaaS startups to go global
Deconstruct aims to be Rs 100 cr brand in 2 yrs, raises Rs 16 crore in funding

Funding News

Deconstruct aims to be Rs 100 cr brand in 2 yrs, raises Rs 16 crore in funding
To Top
Loading...