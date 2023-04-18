Connect with us

Mankind Pharma IPO to open on Apr 25

Press Trust of India
Published on

The initial share sale of drug maker Mankind Pharma will open for public subscription on April 25. The three-day initial public offering (IPO) will conclude on April 27, and the bidding for anchor investors will open on April 24, according to the red herring prospectus (RHP).



The company’s IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 40,058,844 equity shares by promoters and other existing shareholders. Those selling shares in the OFS are promoters Ramesh Juneja, Rajeev Juneja and Sheetal Arora. Besides, Cairnhill CIPEF, Cairnhill CGPE, Beige Limited, and Link Investment Trust will participate in the OFS. Since the IPO is completely an OFS, the company will not receive any net proceeds from the issue and the entire net proceeds will go to the selling shareholders.

Mankind Pharma is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a diverse range of pharmaceutical formulations across various acute and chronic therapeutic areas, as well as several consumer healthcare products. It has established several differentiated brands in condoms, pregnancy detection, emergency contraceptives, antacid powders, vitamin and mineral supplements, and anti-acne preparation categories. It has a pan-India marketing presence and operates 25 manufacturing facilities across the country.

As of December 2022, the company had a team of over 600 scientists and a dedicated in-house R&D centre with four units located at IMT Manesar, Gurugram (Haryana) and Thane (Maharashtra). Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Axis Capital, IIFL Securities, Jefferies India and JP Morgan India are the book-running lead managers to the issue. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.


