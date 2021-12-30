Multiplex operators meet Delhi deputy chief minister, seek reopening of cinemas in Delhi

Connect with us

Press Trust of India
Published on

Multiplex operators on Thursday met Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia seeking his intervention in the reopening of cinema halls in the city. The operators, led by PVR Chairman Ajay Bijli, briefed about the impact on the industry after the government’s decision to shut down cinemas in Delhi while enforcing the ‘yellow alert’ of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).



It has resulted in uncertainty leading to big film releases, such as JERSEY, being cancelled, it added. On Tuesday, amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, the Delhi government had ordered the closure of schools, colleges, cinemas and gyms with immediate effect and put various restrictions on the functioning of shops and public transport as the ‘yellow alert’ was sounded.

“We fully appreciate the challenges at the government’s end in these tough times. However, instead of closing the cinemas, we would urge the Delhi government to consider introducing the ‘double vaccination requirement’ to enter cinemas, as is the case in some other states. “Alternatively, the seating capacity restriction of 50 per cent can be reintroduced at cinemas,” said Bijli.

According to the Multiplex Association of India (MAI), which was part of the delegation, Sisodia has assured the delegation that the matter would be taken up with the Delhi Disaster Management Authority Task Force and other government officers. MAI represents over 11 cinema chains, operating more than 500 multiplexes across the country, with around over 2,000 screens. It represents around 80 per cent of the multiplex industry of India.


