Drake Reveals $8 Million in Gambling Losses After Betting $125M: “Gotta Share the Other Side”

Grammy-winning rapper Drake is once again proving that money can’t always buy luck. In a raw Instagram Story posted Wednesday, the Toronto-born music icon opened up about his massive gambling losses, revealing that he’s lost an estimated $8 million after placing nearly $125 million in sports bets over the past month. “Gotta share the other side of gambling…” Drake wrote, alongside a screenshot showing the eye-watering figures. “Losses are so fried right now I hope I can post a big win for you all soon.”

While the “Hotline Bling” hitmaker didn’t name every sport he wagered on, fans and betting insiders suspect much of it involved the NBA Finals, NHL playoffs, and even a surprise $750,000 cricket bet on Royal Challengers Bengaluru.







This isn’t the first time the self-declared “flawed sports bettor” has made headlines for his risky wagers. Earlier this year, Drake placed a $1.25 million bet on the Toronto Maple Leafs to clinch Game 7 against the Florida Panthers — a gamble that failed spectacularly as the Leafs were eliminated from the Eastern Conference Finals.

But the rapper remains unfazed. In a separate post, he revealed another high-stakes play: an $800,000 bet on Game 6 of the NBA Finals, with the Oklahoma City Thunder leading the series. Drake sports betting included wagering $600,000 on a Thunder win and another $200,000 on them winning by 6–10 points. If both bets land, his payout could total $1.7 million. “I am a flawed sports bettor,” Drake said in a recent mock interview promoting his partnership with gambling platform Stake, with whom he’s held a long-standing endorsement deal. “I’m sure if you’re a ‘Drake Curse’ believer, there will be plenty more content… my slips do not cash out.”

From Music Charts to Betting Slips

Despite the gambling setbacks, stake partnership, the OVO Sound founder, Drake, is showing no signs of slowing down. But while all this happens, Drake is rumoured to be working on a new album titled “Iceman,” expected later this year. Rapper Smiley recently hinted that Drizzy has been “locked in” creatively, fueling speculation about a surprise drop.

While the internet continues to debate whether the infamous “Drake Curse” is real, one thing is clear: Drake’s sports betting saga has become a spectacle of its own, and fans are watching every slip, win or lose.