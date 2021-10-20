US-based Orbis Systems has partnered with banking window workflow automation platform Signzy to automate customer onboarding. Orbis will leverage Signzy’s AI-powered onboarding suite to offer identity verification services for Indian and global customers.









Johanna Wallengren, CFE, Operations Manager, ViewTrade Securities, said that by implementing Signzy’s solution, they have automated their entire workflow. “We are able to provide a seamless and hassle free experience to our customers by implementing identity verification services directly through government data.”

Wallengren highlighted that Signzy is an amazing partner for their compliance needs globally, as ViewTrade always seeks to do very thorough background checks in order to protect the company against fraud and complies with all the regulatory KYC and AML rules in the industry.

Arpit Ratan, Signzy Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer, said Orbis has a legacy of bringing tech transformation to global financial firms. “We are excited to bring the next level of digital transformation in customer onboarding for fintechs and financials firms across the United States. Orbis Systems is a perfect partner for Signzy in our global expansion.”

Through its partnership with Signzy, Orbis is able to offer local identity checks for Indian residents, as well as global checks. Orbis will leverage Signzy’s advanced onboarding technology to confirm the authenticity of a wide range of government-issued ID, including driver’s license, passport, visa and other official documents.

Also Read: Delhi government to compensate farmers for crop damage due to unseasonal rains

Signzy’s onboarding suite power banks financial institutions and fintechs in more than 180 countries with 10 million onboardings a month. Signzy’s identity authentication automates the verification process and helps businesses reduce turnaround time in onboarding by 90%, while meeting AML and KYC legislation and improving fraud detection.