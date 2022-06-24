Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Parameswaran Iyer appointed as Niti Aayog CEO

Parameswaran Iyer appointed as Niti Aayog CEO

Business

Parameswaran Iyer appointed as Niti Aayog CEO

Press Trust of India
Published on

Former Drinking Water and Sanitation Secretary Parameswaran Iyer, who spearheaded the Swachh Bharat Mission, was on Friday appointed as the CEO of Niti Aayog, according to a government order.



He will replace Amitabh Kant, who will demit office on June 30. Iyer has been appointed for two years or until further orders, whichever is earlier, the personnel ministry order stated. According to the order, Iyer’s appointment has been made on the same terms and conditions as were applicable for Kant. A 1981-batch IAS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, Iyer is a well-known sanitation specialist, and best known for spearheading Prime Minister Narendra Modi government’s flagship scheme the Swachh Bharat Mission between 2016 and 2020.

Also read: Annapurna Finance raises USD 15mn from Proparco

Iyer had taken voluntary retirement from the Indian Administrative Service in 2009. He had also worked as a senior rural water sanitation specialist at the United Nations. Outgoing Niti Aayog CEO Kant played a key role in Niti Aayog’s policy making, with a focus on digital India, asset monetisation, disinvestment, aspirational districts programme and electric vehicles, among others.

He was appointed as the CEO of the Niti Aayog on February 17, 2016, for a fixed two-year term. Kant was later given an extension till June 30, 2019. His term was further extended for two years till June 2021, and then another one-year extension was given till June 30 this year.


Related Topics:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sebi gives UPI payment option to invest in public issues of REITs, InvITs

Sebi gives UPI payment option to invest in public issues of REITs, InvITs
By June 24, 2022
Parameswaran Iyer appointed as Niti Aayog CEO

Parameswaran Iyer appointed as Niti Aayog CEO
By June 24, 2022
Amazon Prime Video partners with AMC Networks for entertainment content in India

Amazon Prime Video partners with AMC Networks for entertainment content in India
By June 24, 2022
Startup launches 10-min liquor delivery service in Kolkata

Startups

Startup launches 10-min liquor delivery service in Kolkata
Abu Dhabi's Hub71 looks to house more Indian startups

Startups

Abu Dhabi’s Hub71 looks to house more Indian startups
Singapore Airlines sees rebound in travel demand; bookings picking up

Travel

Singapore Airlines sees rebound in travel demand; bookings picking up
To Top
Loading...