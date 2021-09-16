Connect with us

Parle Products forays into cereals category

Parle Products forays into cereals category

Parle Products forays into cereals category

Press Trust of India
Country’s leading biscuits, snacks and confectionery manufacturer Parle Products on Thursday announced its foray into the cereals category. The company has extended its popular brand ‘Hide & Seek’ in the cereals category, according to a statement from Parle Products.



Through ‘Hide & Seek Fills’, Parle Products aims to produce nutritious cereals for an energizing breakfast and strengthen its product portfolio for consumers in all age groups, it said. “Our understanding indicated that a lot of people prefer breakfast cereals as healthy options for themselves and their kids. By extending Parle’s portfolio, our goal is to provide consumers with choices on quick and healthy breakfast.

“Our entry into the niche breakfast cereal industry will give a fresh perception of the values and character represented by the Parle Products’ name,” Parle Products Sr Category Head Krishnarao Buddha said. Hide & Seek Fills will continue the rich chocolaty experience established by Hide & Seek, India’s first-of-its-kind Chocolate Chip Cookies, which debuted in 1996.

“To build on the legacy of quality and experience, the company’s premium ‘Platina’ range will bring an exciting mix of healthy and indulgent offerings into the newly launched segment,” it added. Earlier, in June this year, Parle Products which has one of the highest reaches in terms of distribution at about 8 million outlets, had entered the Aata (flour) segment.


Parle Products forays into cereals category

Parle Products forays into cereals category
By September 16, 2021
