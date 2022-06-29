Connect with us

Pharma company Innova Captab files IPO papers with Sebi

Pharma company Innova Captab files IPO papers with Sebi

Pharma company Innova Captab files IPO papers with Sebi

Press Trust of India
Pharmaceutical company Innova Captab Ltd has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).



The proposed IPO comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 96 lakh equity shares by promoters and other shareholders, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP). As part of the OFS, Manoj Kumar Lohariwala, Vinay Kumar Lohariwala and Gian Parkash Aggarwal will sell 32 lakh shares each.

Also read: India needs to form Green Hydrogen Corridors: NITI Aayog

At present, promoters — Manoj and Vinay — hold 39.66 per cent and 30.08 per cent stake, respectively, in the company, while Gian owns a 30.23 per cent holding in the pharma firm. Besides, the company may consider pre-IPO placement of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 80 crore. If such a placement is undertaken, the size of the fresh issue will be reduced.

Of the Rs 400 crore proposed to be raised through fresh issuance of equity shares, Rs 180.5 crore will be used for payment of debt, Rs 29.5 crore will be utilised for payment of loans availed by its subsidiary, UML, and Rs 90 crore for funding working capital requirements. Innova Captab is an integrated pharmaceutical company in India with a presence across the pharmaceuticals value chain including research and development, manufacturing, drug distribution and marketing and exports.

The company’s business includes providing research, product development and manufacturing services to Indian pharmaceutical firms, domestic branded generics as well as international branded generics businesses. It has two manufacturing facilities in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh. ICICI Securities Limited and JM Financial Limited have been appointed as merchant bankers to manage the company’s IPO.


