Coca-Cola Backs Women Empowerment in Telangana With Groundbreaking MoU

In a significant step toward women’s empowerment and inclusive growth, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB), one of India’s leading FMCG companies, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP), Government of Telangana. The partnership will strengthen the state’s Mahila Shakti Canteens initiative, designed to provide livelihood opportunities to rural women through self-help groups (SHGs).

The agreement was formalized by Smt. Divya Devarajan, IAS, CEO, SERP, and Shweta Punetha, Head of CSR, HCCB, in the presence of senior officials and stakeholders.







Empowering Women Through Skill Development

Under the MoU, HCCB will co-design and execute CSR initiatives in collaboration with NGOs and implementation partners to empower over 1,000 women entrepreneurs associated with 100 Mahila Shakti Canteens across Telangana. Training will focus on financial and digital literacy, sales, marketing, and retail management, ensuring women are equipped to run sustainable enterprises.

SERP will align the program with district development plans and state and central government schemes, facilitating beneficiary selection, coordination, and community mobilization.

Speaking on the occasion, Smt. Divya Devarajan highlighted the transformative nature of the initiative: “Mahila Shakti Canteens are not just about serving meals—they represent independence, resilience, and entrepreneurship. Our partnership with HCCB will provide women with the skills they need to be self-reliant and economically empowered.”

Building Resilient and Inclusive Growth

Himanshu Priyadarshi, Chief Public Affairs, Communications & Sustainability Officer, HCCB, emphasized the company’s vision of inclusive growth: “Entrepreneurship is the foundation of resilient growth. Through this MoU, we reaffirm our commitment to Telangana’s future by empowering women to own enterprises, foster community development, and inspire others. We see these canteens evolving into social hubs of empowerment.”

Part of HCCB’s Project SHINE

This collaboration falls under Project SHINE, HCCB’s flagship CSR initiative built on five thematic areas:

Sustainable environment and disaster management solutions WASH (Water, Sanitation, Hygiene) programs Women empowerment and livelihood creation Education and skill building Holistic community development

In Telangana, HCCB’s CSR efforts under Project SHINE have already impacted over 100,000 individuals through initiatives such as health and hygiene campaigns, waste management projects, Anganwadi upgrades, smartboard installations, and skill training for women and youth.

The MoU represents a pivotal milestone for Telangana’s women entrepreneurs, turning Mahila Shakti Canteens into more than just food service points. With structured training, access to resources, and corporate-community partnerships, these canteens are poised to become symbols of economic independence, dignity, and sustainable livelihoods.

As HCCB and SERP join forces, the initiative could serve as a national model for women-led grassroots enterprises, showcasing how corporate CSR and government partnerships can drive meaningful change in rural India.