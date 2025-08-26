Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Coca-Cola Backs Women Empowerment in Telangana With Groundbreaking MoU

Coca-Cola Backs Women Empowerment in Telangana With Groundbreaking MoU

FMCG

Coca-Cola Backs Women Empowerment in Telangana With Groundbreaking MoU

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

In a significant step toward women’s empowerment and inclusive growth, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB), one of India’s leading FMCG companies, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP), Government of Telangana. The partnership will strengthen the state’s Mahila Shakti Canteens initiative, designed to provide livelihood opportunities to rural women through self-help groups (SHGs).

The agreement was formalized by Smt. Divya Devarajan, IAS, CEO, SERP, and Shweta Punetha, Head of CSR, HCCB, in the presence of senior officials and stakeholders.



Empowering Women Through Skill Development

Under the MoU, HCCB will co-design and execute CSR initiatives in collaboration with NGOs and implementation partners to empower over 1,000 women entrepreneurs associated with 100 Mahila Shakti Canteens across Telangana. Training will focus on financial and digital literacy, sales, marketing, and retail management, ensuring women are equipped to run sustainable enterprises.

SERP will align the program with district development plans and state and central government schemes, facilitating beneficiary selection, coordination, and community mobilization.

Speaking on the occasion, Smt. Divya Devarajan highlighted the transformative nature of the initiative: “Mahila Shakti Canteens are not just about serving meals—they represent independence, resilience, and entrepreneurship. Our partnership with HCCB will provide women with the skills they need to be self-reliant and economically empowered.”

Smt. Divya Devarajan, IAS, Chief Executive Officer, SERP, Government of Telangana, and Shweta Punetha, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), HCCB sign an MoU Coca-Cola Backs Women Empowerment in Telangana With Groundbreaking MoU

Smt. Divya Devarajan, IAS, Chief Executive Officer, SERP, Government of Telangana, and Shweta Punetha, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), HCCB

Building Resilient and Inclusive Growth

Himanshu Priyadarshi, Chief Public Affairs, Communications & Sustainability Officer, HCCB, emphasized the company’s vision of inclusive growth: “Entrepreneurship is the foundation of resilient growth. Through this MoU, we reaffirm our commitment to Telangana’s future by empowering women to own enterprises, foster community development, and inspire others. We see these canteens evolving into social hubs of empowerment.”

Part of HCCB’s Project SHINE

This collaboration falls under Project SHINE, HCCB’s flagship CSR initiative built on five thematic areas:

  1. Sustainable environment and disaster management solutions

  2. WASH (Water, Sanitation, Hygiene) programs

  3. Women empowerment and livelihood creation

  4. Education and skill building

  5. Holistic community development

In Telangana, HCCB’s CSR efforts under Project SHINE have already impacted over 100,000 individuals through initiatives such as health and hygiene campaigns, waste management projects, Anganwadi upgrades, smartboard installations, and skill training for women and youth.

The MoU represents a pivotal milestone for Telangana’s women entrepreneurs, turning Mahila Shakti Canteens into more than just food service points. With structured training, access to resources, and corporate-community partnerships, these canteens are poised to become symbols of economic independence, dignity, and sustainable livelihoods.

As HCCB and SERP join forces, the initiative could serve as a national model for women-led grassroots enterprises, showcasing how corporate CSR and government partnerships can drive meaningful change in rural India.


Related Topics:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ozempic Faces $2 Billion in Lawsuits as Patients Report Stomach Paralysis and Vision Loss Novo Nordisk Weight Loss

Ozempic Faces $2 Billion in Lawsuits as Patients Report Stomach Paralysis and Vision Loss
By August 26, 2025
SpaceX Scraps Starship’s 10th Test Flight, Dealing Another Blow to Elon Musk’s Mars Ambitions

SpaceX Scraps Starship’s 10th Test Flight, Dealing Another Blow to Elon Musk’s Mars Ambitions
By August 26, 2025
Rampage Jackson ‘Deeply Concerned’ After Son Raja Jackson Injures Wrestler in Chaotic Ring Incident Smith

Rampage Jackson ‘Deeply Concerned’ After Son Raja Injures Wrestler in Chaotic Ring Incident
By August 25, 2025
Raoul Peck’s Orwell 2+2=5 Brings George Orwell’s Dystopian Vision to TIFF James Baldwin

Raoul Peck’s Orwell: 2+2=5 Brings George Orwell’s Dystopian Vision to TIFF
By August 26, 2025
Marvel Heroes Get Digitized in TRON Ares Variant Covers Ahead of Disney’s New Film

Marvel Heroes Get Digitized in TRON: Ares Variant Covers Ahead of Disney’s New Film
By August 26, 2025
Netflix Unveils Splinter Cell Deathwatch Trailer, Poster & Voice Cast at Anime NYC Liev Schreiber

Netflix Unveils Splinter Cell: Deathwatch Trailer, Poster & Voice Cast at Anime NYC
By August 23, 2025
Ozempic Faces $2 Billion in Lawsuits as Patients Report Stomach Paralysis and Vision Loss Novo Nordisk Weight Loss

Ozempic Faces $2 Billion in Lawsuits as Patients Report Stomach Paralysis and Vision Loss
By August 26, 2025
Coca-Cola Backs Women Empowerment in Telangana With Groundbreaking MoU

Coca-Cola Backs Women Empowerment in Telangana With Groundbreaking MoU
By August 26, 2025
Gameskraft Reaffirms Compliance with Gaming Bill, Shifts Focus to Future Innovation Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025 Real-Money online Gaming ban

Gameskraft Reaffirms Compliance with Gaming Bill, Shifts Focus to Future Innovation
By August 26, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Gorillaz making a surprise appearance in Fortnite Festival!

Gorillaz making a surprise appearance in Fortnite Festival!
By August 26, 2025
SpaceX Scraps Starship’s 10th Test Flight, Dealing Another Blow to Elon Musk’s Mars Ambitions

SpaceX Scraps Starship’s 10th Test Flight, Dealing Another Blow to Elon Musk’s Mars Ambitions
By August 26, 2025
Rampage Jackson ‘Deeply Concerned’ After Son Raja Jackson Injures Wrestler in Chaotic Ring Incident Smith

Rampage Jackson ‘Deeply Concerned’ After Son Raja Injures Wrestler in Chaotic Ring Incident
By August 25, 2025
Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems

Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems
By August 14, 2025
Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears

Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears
By August 11, 2025
Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update

Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update
By August 7, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Japanese Scientists Use CRISPR to Remove Extra Chromosome Linked to Down Syndrome

Japanese Scientists Use CRISPR to Remove Extra Chromosome Linked to Down Syndrome
By August 21, 2025
Man Hospitalized with 'Bromism' After Following ChatGPT’s Dangerous Dietary Advice

Man Hospitalized with ‘Bromism’ After Following ChatGPT’s Dangerous Dietary Advice
By August 13, 2025
Dangerous Kratom Byproduct 7-OH Sold in Gas Stations Sparks Federal Crackdown — FDA Warns of Opioid-Like Risks

Dangerous Kratom Byproduct 7-OH Sold in Gas Stations Sparks Federal Crackdown — FDA Warns of Opioid-Like Risks
By August 6, 2025
How do new online slots compete with established ones? Online Casinos online-slot.co.uk

iGaming

How do new online slots compete with established ones?
NYPD Officer Killed in Midtown Shooting Was an Immigrant Dreaming of a Better Future Shane Devon Tamura Didarul Islam NYPD Officer Midtown Manhattan Shooting

immigration Politics

NYPD Officer Killed in Midtown Shooting Was an Immigrant Dreaming of a Better Future
Vodka Seltzer Cans Labeled as Celsius Energy Drink Spark FDA Warning High Noon recall

Food

Vodka Seltzer Cans Labeled as Celsius Energy Drink Spark FDA Warning
To Top
Loading...