Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Boosts Rural Development with Project SHINE Initiatives in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh

Philanthropy and Social Responsibility

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB), one of India’s leading FMCG giants, today marked a significant milestone in its corporate social responsibility journey with the inauguration of Project SHINE initiatives in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh. The initiatives, aimed at improving public health infrastructure, sanitation, women’s empowerment, and sustainable waste management, were officially launched by Shri Satya Kumar Yadav, Hon’ble Minister of Health, Family Welfare, and Medical Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh, in a special event attended by local officials, community members, and beneficiaries.

Joining him was Shri DR V M Thomas, Hon’ble MLA, Gangadhara Nellore Assembly Constituency, who lauded HCCB’s commitment to fostering inclusive development in rural Andhra Pradesh.



Transforming Rural Healthcare and Sanitation

Under Project SHINE, Coca-Cola has significantly upgraded healthcare access in Chittoor by organizing health camps in six key villages—Chowdepalle, Santhipuram, Thavanampalle, Palasamudram, Bugga Agraharam, and Baireddipalle. Additionally, five Public Health Centres (PHCs) have been modernized with advanced medical equipment, including hydraulic OT tables, multipara monitors, and autoclaves, enhancing the region’s emergency and surgical care capabilities.

Sanitation infrastructure has also seen a notable upgrade. New toilets have been constructed at PHCs in Chowdepalle and Palasamudram, while the Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS) Nanjampeta has received improved sanitation facilities, ensuring better hygiene for students.

Empowering Women Through Skill Development

A key pillar of Project SHINE is economic empowerment for women. HCCB has distributed sewing machines to Self-Help Groups (SHGs) across Thondamanadu, PR Kandriga, Akkurthi, and Challapalem, promoting financial independence and livelihood creation. Comprehensive training programs on Water, Sanitation & Hygiene (WASH), Sales & Marketing, and Digital & Financial Literacy are being conducted to equip women with essential skills for self-sustenance.

Advancing Sustainability with Clean Water & Waste Management

Access to safe drinking water has been bolstered with the installation of water filtration units in Akkurthi and Cherlopalli, Tirupati, addressing a critical need for clean water in the region. Furthermore, to tackle waste management challenges, Hindustan Coca-Cola has donated electric vehicles to local Gram Panchayats, enabling efficient and eco-friendly waste collection.

The company has also installed ten solar streetlights in Bangarupalam village, enhancing public safety and promoting green energy solutions.

Speaking at the inauguration, Shri Satya Kumar Yadav commended HCCB’s initiatives, stating, “These projects align perfectly with the Andhra Pradesh Government’s vision for rural health, women’s empowerment, and sustainable development. HCCB’s proactive efforts in upgrading PHCs, promoting skill-building, and fostering eco-friendly practices are a blueprint for impactful public-private partnerships.”

Himanshu Priyadarshi, Chief Public Affairs, Communications, and Sustainability Officer, HCCB, emphasized, “Project SHINE is our way of directly addressing the grassroots challenges of healthcare, sanitation, and livelihoods. We are deeply committed to collaborating with local communities and government bodies to drive sustainable growth in Andhra Pradesh.”

Hindustan Coca-Cola’s CSR initiatives under Project SHINE have already impacted over 2 lakh individuals in Andhra Pradesh, with continued investments planned across multiple districts.


