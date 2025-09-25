Ben Stiller Brings Better-for-You Soda to Amazon With Stiller’s Soda

Ben Stiller is adding another title to his impressive résumé: soda CEO. The actor, producer, and director has officially launched Stiller’s Soda, a line of better-for-you, low-calorie soft drinks now available nationwide on Amazon.

The new brand aims to deliver all the flavor and fun of classic soda while cutting back on sugar and calories. Each can contains just 30 calories and 7 grams of sugar, making it a guilt-free alternative for soda lovers. With the tagline “classic soda for a new world,” Stiller’s Soda combines nostalgia with healthier choices, without the inclusion of prebiotics, which dominate much of the current wellness soda market.

Three Classic Flavors to Start

Stiller’s Soda launched with three iconic flavors: Shirley Temple, Lemon Lime, and Root Beer. Each flavor is crafted to retain the bubbles and sweet taste fans expect while keeping the sugar content low. The brand has emphasized that these flavors are only the beginning, hinting at future expansion as the soda gains traction.

Ben Stiller co-founded the company with beverage entrepreneur Alex Doman, formerly CEO of Avec Drinks. Together, they aim to fill a gap in the better-for-you soda market, which has been primarily dominated by prebiotic beverages such as Olipop and Poppi. Unlike these competitors, Stiller’s Soda focuses purely on flavor, enjoyment, and a lighter alternative to traditional sodas.

Marketing With a Comedic Twist

The brand’s debut campaign nods to Ben Stiller’s comedic roots, featuring the actor alongside fellow performer Justin Theroux. The marketing creatively parodies iconic 1980s commercials, blending humor and nostalgia to connect with fans both old and new.

Ben Stiller highlighted the brand’s vision: “We wanted to reimagine the classic soda experience in a way that’s cleaner and lighter, without losing what makes it so special. At its core, the brand holds onto what makes soda fun, while giving people something they can feel good about drinking.”

Availability and Future Plans

Currently, Stiller’s Soda is sold exclusively on Amazon with a 12-pack priced at $30. The brand plans to expand its retail presence in the coming months, including a launch on Walmart’s e-commerce platform, followed by a broader national rollout next year.

With the rise of celebrity-backed beverage brands—like Tom Holland’s nonalcoholic beer and Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila—Stiller’s Soda positions itself as a fun, healthier alternative in a crowded market. Combining Hollywood flair, smart marketing, and a focus on taste, the brand is set to make a splash among both soda enthusiasts and health-conscious consumers.

Ben Stiller’s entry into the beverage world proves that classic soda can be reinvented for today’s audience: low-calorie, flavorful, and undeniably fun.