Amazon Partners with Youth4Jobs to Empower Women with Disabilities

Amazon India has announced a strategic collaboration with Youth4Jobs Foundation to empower women with disabilities, providing them with the resources and training needed to build successful online businesses. Through the Amazon Saheli program, this initiative aims to break barriers, enhance inclusivity, and promote economic independence for women entrepreneurs with disabilities.

Bridging the Gap Between Talent and Opportunity

Women with disabilities often face challenges in accessing mainstream employment and business opportunities. This partnership between Amazon and Youth4Jobs seeks to change that by offering these women access to Amazon.in , where they can showcase and sell their products to a broader audience.

The initiative will provide comprehensive support to these entrepreneurs, equipping them with skills in:

Digital marketing and performance marketing

Product listing optimization

Advertising solutions

Customer behavior analytics and market trends analysis

By offering training sessions, onboarding assistance, and hands-on workshops, Amazon aims to empower these women with the knowledge and tools needed to successfully navigate the e-commerce landscape.

Amazon’s Commitment to Inclusivity

Amazon India’s Director of Sales, Gaurav Bhatnagar, emphasized the importance of fostering inclusivity in India’s growing digital economy. “We recognize the potential of women entrepreneurs in strengthening India’s digital economy. Our collaboration with Youth4Jobs aims to support women with disabilities by providing them with the tools and opportunities to build successful businesses on our e-commerce platform,” he stated.

Similarly, Meera Shenoy, Founder of Youth4Jobs, highlighted the broader impact of this initiative: “By providing access to online marketplaces and upskilling opportunities, we aim to make these women not only self-dependent but also significant contributors to the digital economy.”

Youth4Jobs has been actively working at the grassroots level, collaborating with state governments like Karnataka to empower women with disabilities economically. With the Amazon Saheli partnership, the organization aims to break attitudinal barriers and unlock entrepreneurial potential among these women, giving them a stronger voice in their families and communities.

Amazon Saheli: A Legacy of Women Empowerment

Launched in 2017, Amazon Saheli has been a driving force behind women entrepreneurship in India. The program focuses on digitizing women-run businesses and providing them with the necessary support to thrive in the e-commerce space.

Key Impact of Amazon Saheli

60+ partner organizations supporting women entrepreneurs

16 lakh+ women entrepreneurs from both urban and rural areas

80,000+ women artisans selling their handmade products

Thousands of products across categories like apparel, jewelry, and groceries

Through this program, Amazon has successfully integrated women entrepreneurs into the digital economy, helping them expand their businesses and reach a larger customer base.

A Step Toward an Inclusive Future

Amazon has consistently introduced programs that promote diversity, equity, and inclusion within the e-commerce industry. By partnering with Youth4Jobs, Amazon reinforces its commitment to empowering women with disabilities, enabling them to achieve financial independence and create meaningful change in their communities.

This collaboration not only strengthens India’s digital economy but also ensures that entrepreneurship remains accessible to all, regardless of gender or ability.