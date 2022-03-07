Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Sachin Bansal’s Navi Technologies plans to file papers for Rs 4,000-cr IPO

Sachin Bansal's Navi Technologies plans to file papers for Rs 4,000-cr IPO

Business

Sachin Bansal’s Navi Technologies plans to file papers for Rs 4,000-cr IPO

Press Trust of India
Published on

Sachin Bansal-led Navi Technologies is planning to file draft prospectus with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise around Rs 4,000 crore through an IPO, people familiar with the development said on Monday.



The company is expected to file its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) this week and the Initial Public Offering (IPO) is expected to open in June, they added. The public issue will entirely be through fresh issuance of equity shares and there will not be any offer-for-sale (OFS) component. Bansal, who has invested around Rs 4,000 crore into Navi till date, is not diluting his stake in the IPO.

Also read: Budget announcements, PLI are efforts in making country self-sufficient: Goyal

The company has appointed ICICI Securities, BofA Securities and Axis Capital to manage its public issue, people close to the development said. Co-founded and promoted by serial entrepreneur and Flipkart’s Co-Founder Bansal, Navi Technologies is a tech-driven financial products and services company. As per its website, Navi is a digital lending app which provides loans up to Rs 20 lakh instantly through a completely paperless process.

Its lending book is over Rs 3,500 crore right now, which comprises personal loans, home loans, and microfinance loans. To enter the microfinance segment, Navi earlier acquired Chaitanya India Fin Credit for Rs 739 crore in 2019. Chaitanya had also applied for a universal banking licence from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).


Related Topics:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Hexagon Nutrition gets Sebi's nod to garner Rs 600-cr via IPO

Hexagon Nutrition gets Sebi’s nod to garner Rs 600-cr via IPO
By March 7, 2022
Sachin Bansal's Navi Technologies plans to file papers for Rs 4,000-cr IPO

Sachin Bansal’s Navi Technologies plans to file papers for Rs 4,000-cr IPO
By March 7, 2022
Budget announcements, PLI are efforts in making country self-sufficient: Goyal

Budget announcements, PLI are efforts in making country self-sufficient: Goyal
By March 7, 2022
Kritsnam Technologies secures Rs 6 crore in Pre Series A round

Funding News

Kritsnam Technologies secures Rs 6 crore in Pre Series A round
Polygon bags $450 million from Sequoia India, SoftBank, others

Funding News

Polygon bags $450 million from Sequoia India, SoftBank, others
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma turn investors for this plant-based meat startup

Funding News

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma turn investors for this plant-based meat startup
To Top
Loading...