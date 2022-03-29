Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Sebi penalises erstwhile Essar Steel India for disclosure lapses

Sebi penalises erstwhile Essar Steel India for disclosure lapses

Business

Sebi penalises erstwhile Essar Steel India for disclosure lapses

Press Trust of India
Published on

Markets watchdog Sebi on Monday penalised erstwhile Essar Steel India Ltd, which is now known as ArcelorMittal India Pvt Ltd, for lapses in making disclosures related to issuance of non-convertible debentures.




However, the imposition of Rs 2 lakh fine on the entity would be subject to the outcome of appeals by Sebi in some other cases related to insolvency proceedings before the Supreme Court.

The appeals were filed by Sebi against the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) ruling wherein it was held that the regulator cannot initiate action against a company whose resolution plan has already been approved.

The company was acquired through an insolvency resolution process. Its management was transferred to ArcelorMittal India Pvt Ltd in December 2019.

While Essar Steel India Ltd was admitted to insolvency proceedings in August 2017, the alleged violations related to disclosures happened during the period from December 2015 to March 2019.

In a 35-page order, Sebi has imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on Essar Steel India Pvt Ltd for the disclosure lapses.

Also Read: PVR, INOX shares touch 52-week high after merger announcement

While determining the penalty, the regulator noted that there is no evidence to indicate that violations were repetitive in nature which is taken into consideration as a mitigating factor.

“… the enforcement of this order shall be subject to the outcome of the appeals in Monnet Ispat & Energy Ltd, Alok Industries Ltd and and Raj Oil Mills Ltd before the Hon’ble Supreme Court,” Sebi said in the order on Monday.


Related Topics:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

'India got 65 pc more FDI during Modi regime against 10 yrs of UPA rule'

India received 65 pc more FDI during Modi regime against 10 years of UPA rule: FM
By March 29, 2022
Local manufacturing of 35 APIs started after PLI scheme: Mandaviya

Local manufacturing of 35 APIs started after PLI scheme: Mandaviya
By March 29, 2022
Airtel acquires 4.7% stake in Indus Towers from Vodafone Group

Airtel completes acquisition of 4.7% stake in Indus Towers from Vodafone Group
By March 29, 2022
IAN invests USD 0.52 million in cross-border B2B marketplace Ensologic

Funding News

IAN invests USD 0.52 million in cross-border B2B marketplace Ensologic
Apollo.io raises USD 110 mn in Series C led by Sequoia

Funding News

Apollo.io raises USD 110 mn in Series C led by Sequoia
Free sleep app Neend raises $700k in seed round led by Better Capital

Funding News

India’s only free sleep app Neend raises $700k in seed round led by Better Capital
To Top
Loading...