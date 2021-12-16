Signzy, Banking infrastructure enabler, has appointed Siddharth Dhamija as their Chief Growth Officer (CGO) to strengthen their global expansion across Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions. The announcement follows Signzy’s recent entry into UAE and continued expansion of its C-suite leaders in the region.









Signzy has emerged as a global leader for banking technology solutions and Siddharth will help further accelerate the fintech’s growth and advance its position in the digital banking space.

An industry stalwart, Siddharth brings more than 25 years of experience in growing the payment and enterprise business of leading fintech brands including PayPal and Razorpay. He has also spent considerable time in handling emerging markets during his tenure at Subex UAE.

Siddharth Dhamija, Chief Growth Officer, Signzy, said he has seen the role Indian technology has played in transforming the BFSI industry globally. “Signzy has been a key player in embedding technology seamlessly within the banking infrastructure – not just for some leading banks in India but globally as well. I am eager to take many of our agile and intuitive solutions to the biggest financial and fintech companies across the world within the next few months.”

Arpit Ratan, Signzy Co-founder and Chief Business Officer said Siddharth’s wealth of experience in handling complex business challenges and enhancing customer and partner relationships will power Signzy to scale in newer geographies. “As we move towards expanding our presence in the US, we were on a look out for someone to lead and grow our business in emerging markets. Given that Siddharth has helped several companions in the past to scale their business in these geographies. We are very pleased to have him onboard.”

Signzy is a ‘no-code AI platform’ for financial services. Automates the back-office operations and decision-making processes into a real-time API by leveraging intelligent technology capabilities.

Providing dedicated assistance and fulfilling guidelines given by the regulators, Signzy offers solutions for customer onboarding, authentication, digitization for addressing business challenges in the finance sector- powered by AI & ML.