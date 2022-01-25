Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Smartron Group secures up to $200mn capital commitment from GEM Group

Smartron Group secures up to $200mn capital commitment from GEM Group

Business

Smartron Group secures up to $200mn capital commitment from GEM Group

Press Trust of India
Published on

Tech company Smartron on Tuesday said it has signed an agreement with Global Emerging Markets Group (GEM), wherein the alternative investment organisation will provide a share subscription facility of up to USD 200 million (about Rs 1,495.8 crore).



Smartron has developed and introduced a range of smart and intelligent products powered by its own native AIoT platform – tronX – offering intelligent, personalised and seamless experiences for home, mobility and health segments. This up to USD 200 million investment announcement between Smartron and GEM will help support the company’s future growth and potential public listing plans. Over the next 3-5 years, Smartron will be focused on driving growth by targeting primarily Smart Home, Smart Infra, EV, and Energy verticals powered by tronX platform, manufactured by tworks, and cared by tlife,” Smartron Group founder and Chairman Mahesh Lingareddy said.

Also read: Working with AWS to meet growing demand for online learning: upGrad

He added that the tronX platform is also being offered as a B2B service to companies that are targeting various AIoT applications. AIoT or Artificial Intelligence of Things refers to a combination of artificial intelligence technologies and Internet of Things (IoT) infrastructure to achieve more efficient IoT operations and enhance data management and analytics.

“Smartron is uniquely positioned to benefit from huge opportunities across the Indo-US corridor thanks to the ongoing global supply chain challenges and (re)alignments, he said. Smartron has developed a large hardware portfolio – ranging from smartphones, laptops and wearables to smart home hub and e-bikes, battery packs and IoT modules.


Related Topics:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

India aims $300 bn output in electronics manufacturing by FY26

India aims $300 bn output in electronics manufacturing by FY26
By January 25, 2022
Bharti Airtel looking to onboard strategic investor through equity allocation: Sources

Bharti Airtel looking to onboard strategic investor through equity allocation: Sources
By January 25, 2022
BPCL to invest Rs 10,000 cr in 6 new city gas licences

BPCL to invest Rs 10,000 cr in 6 new city gas licences
By January 25, 2022
Amp Energy India commissions solar energy project for Bosch Limited

Industry

Amp Energy India commissions solar energy project for Bosch Limited
EsportsXO raises Seed Round of USD 1.1 mn from WeFounder Circle, Wami Capital and others

Funding News

EsportsXO raises Seed Round of USD 1.1 mn from WeFounder Circle, Wami Capital and others
Motozite raises undisclosed amount from We Founder Circle

Funding News

Automobile startup Motozite raises undisclosed amount from We Founder Circle
To Top
Loading...