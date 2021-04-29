Steel Strips Wheels secured export orders worth Rs 25 cr from US, Europe

Auto components maker Steel Strips Wheels Ltd (SSWL) on Thursday said it has bagged orders worth Rs 25 crore from the US and Europe. The export orders of over 170,000 wheels for US and EU are for caravan trailer market, US mobile home and US Truck trailer markets, SSWL said in a regulatory filing.









The company will complete the execution of orders by early July 21 from its Chennai and Dappar plants, it added. “Orders of similar capacity are anticipated in coming months from similar customer base as businesses continue to recover rapidly,” the filing said.