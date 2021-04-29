Business
Spotify founder wants to buy English soccer club – Arsenal
Spotify founder and CEO Daniel Ek is very much keen on buying the English soccer club Arsenal, even though the current ownership doesn’t want to sell it. Ek had earlier taken to microblogging platform Twitter to express his interest.
This comes after plans to create an elite, breakaway soccer league in Europe didn’t aspire last week because of widespread backlash from fans, government figures, former players and sports observers.
In a talk on CNBC Squawk on the Street, Ek said he was dead serious about Arsenal. “I want to bring what I think is a very compelling offer to the owners, and I hope to they hear me out. I am very serious, I have secured the funds for it,” he said.
Stan Kroenke, in a joint statement with his son and club director Josh, said they did not plan to sell. Acknowledging the recent media speculation regarding a potential takeover bid for Arsenal Football Club, the statement said “We remain 100% committed to Arsenal and are not selling any stake in the club. We have not received any offer and we will not entertain any offer.”
Ek said he certainly didn’t expect that this would happen overnight. “I am prepared that this could be a long journey,” he said. “All I can do is prepare what I think is a very thoughtful offer and bring it to them and hope they hear me out. I want the club to do better. That’s my primary interest.”
According to the New York Times, Kroenke, who also owns NFL’s Los Angeles Rams, acquired full control of Arsenal in 2018 in a deal that valued the team at $2.3 billion. The football club competes in the top-level English Premier League. The report says that Ek, whose offer for the north London-based club is rumoured to include some former players like Thierry Henry, interest is rooted in his long-time support for the Gunners, which last won the Premier League title in the 2003-04 season.
Also Read: Covid Second wave likely to have minor impact on NBFCs, pent-up demand to help
“I have been an Arsenal fan since I was 8 years old,” said Ek, a 38-year-old Swedish billionaire who founded Spotify in 2006. “Arsenal is my team. I love the history. I love the players and, of course, I love the fans, so as I look at that, I just see a tremendous opportunity to set a real vision for the club, to bring it back to its glory.”
However, Ek is not the only one who desires to purchase Arsenal club. Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote is also keen on buying the English soccer club.